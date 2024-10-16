Moomoo Singapore Unveils ETF Robo-Advisory Service; Joins Hands with BlackRock to Offer ETF Model Portfolios

Brings five flagship ETF Model Portfolios, powered by BlackRock, to investors in Asia for the first time.

Comes amid growing demand for intelligent strategic allocation in the global market

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Singapore has launched an intelligent ETF-based robo-advisory service, a new feature designed to deliver personalised investment solutions tailored to clients' risk appetite and investment preferences.

With this new feature, Moomoo Singapore's robo-advisory service now covers a comprehensive suite of on-and-off-exchange financial products, and expands its intelligent advisory services from funds selection to ETF investing to help clients optimise their asset allocation.

The introduction of ETF robo-advisory services on Moomoo Singapore's platform comes amid investors' growing demand for strategic allocation in the global market. The tool assesses each client's investment profile and unique financial position to create customised ETF portfolio construction, recommend high-quality investment strategies, and align them with the most suitable investment portfolio.

At the same time, it will also automatically rebalance the client's portfolio in times of market volatility, thereby effectively addressing the investment pain points of retail investors.

Joins Hands with BlackRock to Offer ETF Model Portfolios

That's not all. Moomoo Singapore is joining hands with BlackRock — the world's largest asset manager — to offer ETF Model Portfolios powered on BlackRock's strategy and insights. In this collaboration, Moomoo Singapore will bring five flagship Target Allocation ETF model portfolios, powered by BlackRock, to investors in Singapore for the first time.

The investment portfolio is designed according to BlackRock's global target allocation mode, seeking total return through diversified global multi-asset exposures, strategically and tactically allocating assets using iShares ETFs as building blocks.

"This is our first time offering flagship Target Allocation ETF model portfolios to Moomoo, and we aim to help provide a multi-asset, globally diversified, low-cost investing experience. We lead the ETF industry due to the breadth and scale of our platform and are able to bring much of our global range of more than 1,400 iShares ETFs to investors across Asia Pacific. Our aim is to ensure that investors everywhere have access to the products they need to reach their investment goals," said Aarti Angara, APAC Head of Global Product Solutions at BlackRock.

Steve Zeng, Head of Wealth Management and Web 3 Business at moomoo, said, "We're pleased to join forces with BlackRock to introduce the Target Allocation ETF model portfolio. Leveraging their robust models and analytical capabilities, we can help clients seize global investment opportunities with ease. Tech-powered investment advisory services have become a significant trend in the global asset management market. Launching ETF-based robo-advisory services has been our latest move to drive innovation and push boundaries of the wealth management business. Moving forward, moomoo will continue to enhance and expand capabilities of its platforms by collaborating with leading global institutions to offer high-quality asset management solutions that cater to the diverse needs of investors based on their risk profile and financial goals."

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Moomoo Singapore offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In April 2024, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products that rival that of traditional private banks, and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence.

Our achievements include the Investment Tech of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards and the SIAS Best Retail Broker 2024.

