More than a hundred cats compete for "Cat King" in Liaocheng, China

LIAOCHENG, China, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On February 17th, the China CFA International Cat King Professional League (Liaocheng Cute Pet Town) was held in Liaocheng, China. This competition attracted a total of 111 cats, including 5 types of long haired cats such as Maine Coon and Ragdoll, totaling 24 cats, and 11 types of short haired cats, including Devon Rex, British shorthairs, American shorthairs, Selkirk Rex, totaling 87 cats from various parts of China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Inner Mongolia, etc.

It is said that the CFA International Cat King Professional League is conducted on a round robin competition system. After completing all referee tournament reviews, including gender group preliminary contest, color group preliminary contest, single variety preliminary contest, and multi variety final contest, valid points are obtained, and the total tournament points for this round are ultimately added up.

In order to promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry through pet competitions, seize the opportunity in the rise of the "pet economy", and add new gaming experiences for citizens and tourists, Liaocheng City simultaneously held the 2024 Spring Festival "Enjoy Development Zone" Folk Culture Exhibition and the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Happy Shopping with Discounts " New Year Exhibition and Sales Event. Eight diverse forms of cultural and artistic performances, including stunning dragon dance performances and exciting traditional martial arts, were showcased. Thirty unique intangible cultural heritage projects, including black pottery works with rich shapes, colorful chicken feather dusters, lifelike sugar paintings, and cartoon shaped dough sculptures, were exhibited and sold. The Zheng Zheng Xingyuan smoked vinegar, the cute clay figurines, and various cartoon shaped dough sculptures attracted citizens and tourists to stop and watch and purchase. Bao Fenghua, the inheritor of Liaocheng Paper Cuttings intangible cultural heritage, also cut out attractive portraits silhouette for tourists at the activity site.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily