Mountains-and-Sea in Harmony: Discover Romance in Sanya

SANYA, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Digital Communication

From crystal-clear, magical underwater worlds to the panoramic mountain-top views of a coastal city, this tropical seaside destination stands out as an ideal summer getaway, blessed with remarkable natural scenery and upgraded cultural-tourism offerings. Every visitor gets to immerse themselves in the unique romance and tenderness of Sanya.

Panoramic City View from Luhuitou Scenic Area, Sanya, Hainan, China

The azure ocean forms Sanya's most enchanting backdrop, and Atlantis Sanya is the perfect spot to experience marine-themed romance. Its Lost Chambers Aquarium unveils a dazzling underwater paradise. The massive 16.5-meter-long and 8.3-meter-high viewing panel fully reveals the seascapes of Ambassador Lagoon, showcasing the vibrant vitality of marine ecosystems. Home to over 86,000 marine creatures across 280 species, the aquarium features schools of lively golden trevally gliding freely, graceful leopard sharks swimming by, and colourful butterflyfish darting among corals. These diverse marine dwellers create a dream-like underwater realm. As a full-spectrum, all-in-one ocean-themed resort, Atlantis Sanya provides guests with premium coastal vacation experiences.

Marking World Turtle Day and the first year of the closed-door operation of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Atlantis Sanya held an official unveiling ceremony for its exclusive sea turtle breeding base, Turtle House. The official theme of World Turtle Day 2026 is "I Love Turtles", which aims to raise public awareness of the survival threats facing sea turtles and encourage joint efforts to protect their habitats. Supported by an international professional conservation team, Atlantis Sanya has fully advanced its sea turtle protection program from emergency rescue and rehabilitation to a new stage of captive breeding and stock enhancement release. Upholding its corporate social responsibility in practice, the resort offers robust backing for marine biodiversity conservation and ecological civilization development across Hainan.

Famous for its romantic folk love legend, Luhuitou Scenic Area sits on the coastline surrounded by the sea on three sides, making it a beloved cultural landmark. Visitors can take sightseeing vehicles winding up the mountain roads, greeted by cool sea breezes and lush green scenery along the way. Upon reaching the summit, a spectacular panoramic view unfolds: mountains, urban landscapes, rivers, sea, harbor, islands and bays converge into one magnificent scene. Stretching between mountains and the ocean, the whole city resembles an exquisite Chinese landscape scroll, with well-arranged buildings, winding coastlines and boundless blue waters combining to form an unparalleled picturesque view.

To enhance summer travel comfort, Sanya has comprehensively upgraded tourism services and attractions. Mist-cooling systems are installed city-wide at the airport to ease summer heat and improve visitor experience. Coastal green corridors have been completed across the city, linking seascapes and ecological spots for strolling and cooling off. Ten curated summer cool-tour routes have been tailor-made for diverse traveller groups, covering mountain-and-sea sightseeing, coastal getaways.

Moreover, key scenic spots including Luhuitou have revamped night-tour offerings. Open night viewing boardwalks and trendy events such as fluorescent night runs enrich evening tourism and extend consumption cycles. Visitors may admire magnificent daytime landscapes and enjoy enchanting night-time charm, unlocking round-the-clock summer romance in Sanya.

SOURCE People's Daily Digital Communication