MTR Malls present: Summer Ecoland
26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 CST
- Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn & The LOHAS 1st Collab with Local Green Forces
- Upcycled Waste to Create 4 Installations for Green Promotion
- 6m-long Whale, Tree of Light, Plastic Campsite, and Nature Expo to Engage Visitors
HONG KONG, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTR Corporation is a staunch supporter of sustainability, buttressed by its on-going strategy to drive low-carbon living through eco-friendly measures in all aspects of its operation. Following the urban farm at Maritime Square, the company steps up its green effort with the first-ever collaborative campaign between MTR Malls and local green collectives. The 'Summer Ecoland' is a colourful journey through upcycled installations and an exhibition themed on green topics, organised with a view to engaging a wider audience in the meaningful cause.
Maritime Square: Roam Across 'The Big Green' with 6m-tall Whale, Turtle & Penguin
Plastic pollution in the ocean threatens marine animals and their habitats. In collaboration with local green artist collectives Dreamcubics and &dear, Maritime Square gives plastic waste a new lease of life by upcycling them into a dreamy aquatic world populated by a 6-metre-long giant whale and other marine animals such as turtle, penguin, and manta birostris.
Telford Plaza: Stroll Through 'Dreamy Valley' where Pulse of Nature Pervades
To put the issue of yard waste and its recycling effort under public radar, Telford Plaza and green organisation The Wasted HK join hands to turn waste wood materials into verdant art with the 'Dreamy Valley', an installation conjured with discarded logs and trunks. Visitors enjoy an immersive experience contemplating the underlying meaning of wood upcycling while listening to the whisper of nature under the canopy of a 4.5-metre-tall tree flooded with therapeutic light.
PopCorn: 'Fantastic Plastic Escape' into Upcycled Campsite
The great outdoors is an intrinsic part of Hong Kong people's pastime. PopCorn teams up with Gaau1 Up Design Studio and &dear, two green forces in the city's art landscape, to create an exceptional camping experience with upcycled plastic bags, bottles, tyres, and other polymerised waste.
The LOHAS: 'Nature at a Glance' Exhibition with Giant Garden & Insect Specimens
Country parks in Hong Kong are known and loved for their biodiversity, many of them are habitats of rare species. The LOHAS taps EDITECTURE and HK Timberbank to present a slice of nature in the form of giant installation, depicting two Orange Tiger butterflies fluttering around a branch of rose myrtle – a ubiquitous scene in Sai Kung now realised using upcycled plastic bottle and yard waste, alongside over 100 native specimens in Hong Kong to promote the message of ecological equilibrium.
Meanwhile, the MTR Malls organises an exciting array of happenings in August, including music performances using instruments made with upcycled materials, upcycling workshops, and live demonstration of the mobile waste grinder, to give zero-waste and green lifestyle a solid and fun edge. Please visit official website of malls for latest updates.
'Happy Perk Days' Lucky Draw & 'Happy Taste Buds' Dining Offers for Happy HK
Coinciding with the government-led 'Happy Hong Kong' campaign drawing together recreation, entertainment, gourmet marketplaces, shopping and other festive activities for local residents, selected MTR Malls are rolling out the 'Happy Perk Days' lucky draw between June and August. Shoppers with HK$200 or above same-day spending will have a chance to strike gold in the lucky draw. Fabulous prizes include 1 million MTR Points, as well as e-coupons for shopping, dining, and cinema, with a total value of HK$5 million. What's more, foodies will jump for joy at the prospect of discounted meals with 'Happy Taste Buds', where 100,000 dining coupons totalling HK$5 million will be distributed.
Discover 'The Big Green' @ Maritime Square with 6m-long Giant Marine Animals
In light of marine plastic pollution that adversely affects the habitats and ecosystems of sea life, Maritime Square partners with green groups Dreamcubics and &dear to create an underwater world with upcycled plastic waste and bottles, with a view to promoting the message of marine conservation.
Dive into the Big Green at Maritime Square and roam through the underwater world conjured with waste materials, alongside a giant 6-metre-long whale produced through 3D printing with rPET threads made from recycled and crushed plastic waste by Dreamcubics. The diorama is enhanced by vibrant lighting effects to create a truly immersive experience.
Meanwhile &dear, a local art collective dedicated to the promotion of green awareness, enriches the underwater world with adorable marine animals including the lovely turtle, the cute penguin, and the perky manta birostris. There are also fun facts about marine conservation on display to equip visitors with knowledge of the ocean and to motivate them into actions towards plastic waste reduction.
Yard Waste Given New Lease of Life @ Telford Plaza with 'Dreamy Valley'
Yard waste is a pressing problem in Hong Kong. With this in mind, Telford Plaza strives to raise public awareness of waste wood recycling through 'Dreamy Valley', an artistic upcycling project in collaboration with The Wasted HK to create a verdant woodland out of recycled logs and trunks, giving these otherwise discarded materials a new lease of life as they beautify the environment without adding to its burden.
The 'Dreamy Valley' is built with over 300 slabs of wood collected locally by TKO Desalination Plant under the Water Supplies Department. The waste slabs are transformed into upcycled art pieces in the form of a tree rising 4.5 metres above the ground. These dreamlike trees are decorated with motion-sensing light bulbs on the canopies, creating a twinkling effect, alongside the therapeutic 'pulse of nature, when placing a hand over the sensor. Visitors can also spot the lovely squirrels and pose for photos with them.
Curious about wood recycling in Hong Kong? Find it out at the thematic exhibition on the spot, where visitors of all ages can get up close and personal with the whole process, from collecting to shredding waste wood and to the creation of myriad objects of beauty. It is a palpable illustration of the importance of wood recycling.
PopCorn's 'Fantastic Plastic Escape' into Idyllic Reserve Populated by Native Spices-inspired Art
TKO is part of the Sai Kung district which campers know for the picturesque country park campsite. This summer, PopCorn are bringing camping indoors with the 'Fantastic Plastic Escape', an art installation mimicking an idyllic campsite made with discarded plastic bags, bottles, tyres, and other plastic waste.
Gaau1 Up unlocks the artistic potential in over 300 used plastic bags by making a 2.5-metre-tall tent out of them, surrounded by an Instagrammable setting created by recycled tyres, plastic sheets, wooden pallets, and face masks. The Yama-style diorama is accompanied by a mobile plastic grinder to demonstrate the process of shredding used plastics.
In this fantastic campsite, visitors can spot a lovely population of native wildlife, including the Southern red muntjac, the red-bellied tree squirrel, and the leopard cat – created by &dear using plastic bottles. In addition, the green collective is also decorating a purpose-built camper van on a second-hand chassis with hand-painted portraits of Hong Kong's wildlife by day and by night, including species like Plutodes, the big-headed turtle, the leopard cat, the spot-legged tree frog, and the Eurasian otter, to raise our awareness of nature and wildlife.
100+ Insect Specimens & Giant Flowers in The LOHAS's 'Nature at a Glance' Expo
Hong Kong's country parks take pride in their biodiversity; many of the species are rare. Take a closer look at this treasure trove of our countryside at 'Nature at a Glance' exhibition, jointly organised by EDITECTURE, HK Timberbank, and Hong Kong Biodiversity Museum for The LOHAS at the crossroads of art and ecological conservation!
EDITECTURE and HK Timberbank draw inspiration from the most common species in Sai Kung to create a green-conscious installation with a summery edge for the exhibition. Using the 3D printing technique and used plastic bottles as materials, EDITECTURE brings a 3-metre-tall model of the blooming rose myrtle to life, with two Orange Tiger butterflies, created by HK Timberbank with waste wood, fluttering around it. The installation is a vivid example of giving waste materials a new lease of life by upcycling them into an art piece that connects nature and living.。
Besides green art installation, visitors can also admire over 100 specimens of native insects while learning their individual roles as an engineer, a gourmand, a decomposition expert, a predator, and a master of disguise, etc, as well as their contribution to the equilibrium and sustainable development of their ecosystems.
MTR Malls present: Summer Ecoland
Telford Plaza: The Dreamy Valley
Date:
Now until 3 September 2023
Location:
G/F atrium, Telford Plaza 1
Maritime Square: The Big Green
Date:
Now until 3 September 2023
Location:
1/F atrium, Maritime Square
PopCorn: The Fantastic Plastic Escape
Date:
Now until 3 September 2023
Location:
1/G atrium, PopCorn 1
The LOHAS: Nature at a Glance
Date:
Please visit The LOHAS's official website for latest updates
Location:
3/F atrium, The LOHAS
Details of 'Happy Perk Days':
Date:
Now until 27 August 2023
Participating Malls:
Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS, Paradise Mall, Luk Yeung Galleria, The Lane, Citylink, Plaza Ascot, Ocean Walk, Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre, and Hanford Plaza
How to Join:
Registered MTR Mobile users are eligible for one entry to the 'Happy Perk Days' lucky draw by earning MTR points with HK$200 or above e-spending in one single transaction with participating merchants at selected MTR Malls during the campaign period.
(Subject to Terms & Conditions of the offer. For details, please refer to the Terms and Conditions listed on the e-coupon.)
Details of 'Happy Taste Buds'
Date:
Now until 27 August 2023
Participating Malls:
Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS, Paradise Mall, Luk Yeung Galleria, The Lane, Citylink, Plaza Ascot, Ocean Walk, Sun Tuen Mun Shopping Centre, and Hanford Plaza
How to Join:
Registered MTR Mobile users are eligible to receive a HK$50 F&B discount e-coupon upon spending HK$500 or above in one single transaction with participating merchants via e-payment methods at selected MTR malls during the campaign period.
(Subject to Terms & Conditions of the offer. For details, please refer to the Terms and Conditions listed on the e-coupon.)
