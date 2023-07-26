MTR Malls present: Summer Ecoland

Discover 'The Big Green' @ Maritime Square with 6m-long Giant Marine Animals In light of marine plastic pollution that adversely affects the habitats and ecosystems of sea life, Maritime Square partners with green groups Dreamcubics and &dear to create an underwater world with upcycled plastic waste and bottles, with a view to promoting the message of marine conservation. Dive into the Big Green at Maritime Square and roam through the underwater world conjured with waste materials, alongside a giant 6-metre-long whale produced through 3D printing with rPET threads made from recycled and crushed plastic waste by Dreamcubics. The diorama is enhanced by vibrant lighting effects to create a truly immersive experience. Meanwhile &dear, a local art collective dedicated to the promotion of green awareness, enriches the underwater world with adorable marine animals including the lovely turtle, the cute penguin, and the perky manta birostris. There are also fun facts about marine conservation on display to equip visitors with knowledge of the ocean and to motivate them into actions towards plastic waste reduction. Yard Waste Given New Lease of Life @ Telford Plaza with 'Dreamy Valley' Yard waste is a pressing problem in Hong Kong. With this in mind, Telford Plaza strives to raise public awareness of waste wood recycling through 'Dreamy Valley', an artistic upcycling project in collaboration with The Wasted HK to create a verdant woodland out of recycled logs and trunks, giving these otherwise discarded materials a new lease of life as they beautify the environment without adding to its burden. The 'Dreamy Valley' is built with over 300 slabs of wood collected locally by TKO Desalination Plant under the Water Supplies Department. The waste slabs are transformed into upcycled art pieces in the form of a tree rising 4.5 metres above the ground. These dreamlike trees are decorated with motion-sensing light bulbs on the canopies, creating a twinkling effect, alongside the therapeutic 'pulse of nature, when placing a hand over the sensor. Visitors can also spot the lovely squirrels and pose for photos with them. Curious about wood recycling in Hong Kong? Find it out at the thematic exhibition on the spot, where visitors of all ages can get up close and personal with the whole process, from collecting to shredding waste wood and to the creation of myriad objects of beauty. It is a palpable illustration of the importance of wood recycling. PopCorn's 'Fantastic Plastic Escape' into Idyllic Reserve Populated by Native Spices-inspired Art TKO is part of the Sai Kung district which campers know for the picturesque country park campsite. This summer, PopCorn are bringing camping indoors with the 'Fantastic Plastic Escape', an art installation mimicking an idyllic campsite made with discarded plastic bags, bottles, tyres, and other plastic waste. Gaau1 Up unlocks the artistic potential in over 300 used plastic bags by making a 2.5-metre-tall tent out of them, surrounded by an Instagrammable setting created by recycled tyres, plastic sheets, wooden pallets, and face masks. The Yama-style diorama is accompanied by a mobile plastic grinder to demonstrate the process of shredding used plastics. In this fantastic campsite, visitors can spot a lovely population of native wildlife, including the Southern red muntjac, the red-bellied tree squirrel, and the leopard cat – created by &dear using plastic bottles. In addition, the green collective is also decorating a purpose-built camper van on a second-hand chassis with hand-painted portraits of Hong Kong's wildlife by day and by night, including species like Plutodes, the big-headed turtle, the leopard cat, the spot-legged tree frog, and the Eurasian otter, to raise our awareness of nature and wildlife. 100+ Insect Specimens & Giant Flowers in The LOHAS's 'Nature at a Glance' Expo Hong Kong's country parks take pride in their biodiversity; many of the species are rare. Take a closer look at this treasure trove of our countryside at 'Nature at a Glance' exhibition, jointly organised by EDITECTURE, HK Timberbank, and Hong Kong Biodiversity Museum for The LOHAS at the crossroads of art and ecological conservation! EDITECTURE and HK Timberbank draw inspiration from the most common species in Sai Kung to create a green-conscious installation with a summery edge for the exhibition. Using the 3D printing technique and used plastic bottles as materials, EDITECTURE brings a 3-metre-tall model of the blooming rose myrtle to life, with two Orange Tiger butterflies, created by HK Timberbank with waste wood, fluttering around it. The installation is a vivid example of giving waste materials a new lease of life by upcycling them into an art piece that connects nature and living.。 Besides green art installation, visitors can also admire over 100 specimens of native insects while learning their individual roles as an engineer, a gourmand, a decomposition expert, a predator, and a master of disguise, etc, as well as their contribution to the equilibrium and sustainable development of their ecosystems.