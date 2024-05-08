Neusoft and ACCESS Sign Global MoU to Supply Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions to Automotive OEMs

SHENYANG, China, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE: 600718 ) and ACCESS Europe GmbH announce that the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to supply automotive OEMs with Global In-Vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions. This offering enables OEMs to provide In-vehicle mobility services powered by the integration of the ACCESS Twine for Car (Twine4Car）Appstore with the Neusoft Global Navigation Product Family.

Discussing the collaboration with Neusoft, ACCESS Europe's CEO, Aono Masahiro, said: "The in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) experience is today a critical factor in the consumers' car buying decision. The integration of the global Twine4Car Appstore with the Neusoft Global Navigation Product Family provides the perfect content solution for automotive OEMs worldwide."

The Twine4Car Appstore is a flexible white-labelled In-Vehicle-Infotainment marketplace and content solution that spans the gap between the automotive and the content and services providers through an extensive global content portfolio that provides awesome user experiences for drivers and passengers. At the heart of the Twine4Car philosophy is the goal of providing automotive OEMs with the simplest and most flexible route to providing IVI experiences that entertain and offer point-of-interest services and at the same time build stronger and deeper relationships with car users.

Guan Xin, General Manager of Neusoft Automotives Innovative Solution, said: "The cooperation with ACCESS is a major upgrade of Neusoft intelligent mobility solutions, enabling Neusoft to provide global automakers with complete solutions for online navigation and entertainment content. The one-stop solutions include hybrid navigation, electric vehicle navigation, music, video, social networking, games, etc. This integration means that now automakers do not need to spend time and energy to source, evaluate and communicate with third-party service providers. Especially, with Chinese automakers increasingly exporting overseas, the Neusoft Global In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions enable Chinese automakers to expand into new markets more quickly, and compete more effectively."

Neusoft has been dedicated to the research and development of navigation products and services for over 30 years. With established product systems of One Map, One Sight and One Store, the newly upgraded Neusoft Global In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solutions 5.0 provides one-stop solutions with standard products and customized development, for different car models of global automakers to meet various mobility needs of consumers.

The joint solutions of Neusoft and ACCESS focus on the diversified needs of global automotive customers, provide global automotive brands with a variety of products for navigation and global entertainment applications, and empower global automakers to provide intelligent mobility services and rich entertainment experiences with continuous innovation and upgrading. Neusoft and ACCESS enable global car users to enjoy a more intelligent, convenient and comfortable mobility experience.

About Neusoft

Neusoft is an industry leading information technology, products and solutions company for global market. Founded in 1991, Neusoft is the first listed software company in China. With software technology as the core, its business focuses on intelligent vehicle connectivity, smart city, healthcare, enterprise digital transformation and international software services. In the field of intelligent vehicle connectivity, Neusoft and Neusoft Reach, as the key innovation partners of automakers in the era of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), are committed to providing automotive products, solutions and services for global customers in key areas including next-generation automotive basic software platform, intelligent cockpit, ADAS/ADS, EV powertrain system, vehicle-cloud platform, intelligent communication and cybersecurity, etc. to empower the transformation of automotive industry. Neusoft has more than 30 years of R&D experience in automotive software, and established a global product R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, US, Japan and Malaysia, with 6,000+ automotive software engineers. Neusoft's automotive products have been applied to 220+ car models, across 100+ countries, for 50+ OEMs. Learn more about Neusoft at www.neusoft.com.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, Index, 4813) has been providing advanced IT solutions centred on mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by hundreds of companies. Utilising its network virtualisation technology expertise and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialisation of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company maintains subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com .

