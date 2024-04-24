Neusoft Showcases at Japan IT Week Spring 2024

TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan IT Week Spring 2024 opened today at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center. Neusoft Corporation ( Neusoft, SSE: 600718), an industry leading information technology, products and solutions company for global market, presented its full range of products, solutions and services for the Japan market at the exhibition. It also demonstrated its experience and competitiveness accumulated in over 30 years and its commitment to Japanese customers for collaborative innovation and win-win growth in the new era.

Japan IT Week Spring is the largest IT exhibition in Japan, consisting of 12 specialized shows: Software & Apps Development Expo, Sales Digital Transformation Expo, Embedded & Edge Computing Expo, Information Security Expo, Cloud & BPR Expo and Data Driven Management Expo, etc., with numerous leading companies worldwide participating in it. At the exhibition, Neusoft presented its products, solutions and services in the fields of enterprise digital transformation, intelligent device, automotive, cloud application development, software testing and healthcare, etc., and attracted many industry professionals to the booth.

In the field of digital transformation, Neusoft highlighted its solutions in media, financial services, manufacturing and logistics, public and infrastructure industries, etc. and demonstrated its 30 years' expertise and experience in the field. Leveraging new technologies such as AI, big data, IoT and cloud computing, and its advantages brought by the rich talents, experience in various industries, mature engineering capability, geographical position and abundant resources, Neusoft efficiently responds to the diverse needs of customers in Japan market and provides fast and cost-effective digital transformation solutions for customers to rebuild their competitiveness in the digital era.

In the field of automotive, Neusoft is a trusted automotive software innovation partner for global OEMs & Tier1s. With software technology as the core, Neusoft provides automotive software platforms, software components and solutions, and software engineering services tailored for Japan market. Since its establishment, Neusoft has been in cooperation with Japanese customers on automotive business, and has accumulated over 30 years of experience in serving global leading customers. It has established a global R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, the United States, Japan and Malaysia, and its products has been applied in more than 220 vehicle models, across over 100 countries. At the exhibition, the latest Neusoft C5 Interaction Computing Platform showed amazing 3D engine effects and fluid operating experience for customers, with highly reusable and integrated software and modularized, reconfigurable and pluggable hardware architecture. Centered on Navigation Product Family, AR HUD, and Global In-vehicle Ecosystem, OneCoreGo 5.0, to be released soon for the global market, provides one-stop intelligent mobility solutions to bring more intelligent and convenient mobility experience for global users.

In addition, Neusoft also presented its abundant practices and experience in healthcare. China and Japan have many complementary strengths in healthcare, such as elderly care and intelligent manufacturing. Neusoft will keep promoting the innovative integration of information technology and healthcare, and exploring more opportunities for win-win cooperation with Japanese partners.

Looking into the future, in the field of international software services, Neusoft will stay customer-centric and focus on customer value. With multi-industry insights and 30 years of experience in delivery, Neusoft empowers global customers in products innovation and digital transformation to help them achieve business growth. Japan is one of the most valued target markets of Neusoft. In an era of continuous technological transformation and fast-evolving market competition, Neusoft will continue to embrace new opportunities together with Japanese customers for win-win growth.

For more information about Neusoft, please visit www.neusoft.com.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation