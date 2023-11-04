New Friendships between Volunteers and Athletes Blossom in Hangzhou Para Games

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: As the 4th Para Games, themed as "Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine", concluded on Oct.28 in Hangzhou, Para Games volunteers showcased the spirit of the Games through their humanistic care and nourished friendship with athletes from different countries.

12,000 volunteers, collectively known as XiaoQingHe (i.e., little green lotus) in reference to the color of their uniforms, demonstrated their best in Para Games after professional and comprehensive training.

For athletes, days of the Para Games were days of mutual help between volunteers and athletes and mutual understanding across different cultures. Wu Qihang, a volunteer of wheelchair fencing, said it was the wheelchair fencer that helped him become an "old hand " at wheelchair fencing from a total stranger. The wheelchair fencing team took on all their equipment so that volunteers could understand the details of equipment better and provide better services. "It's a mutual help between us. " Wu said.

A tennis player from Cambodia highly spoke of the profession of volunteers, and emphasized that the warmheartedness of Chinese people and the barrier-free facilities through which he got the opportunity to know an all-dimensional China impressed him a lot. "Volunteers echo the spirit of the Games!" a Qatar athletes also praised.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn