NEW HEALTH RESORT BY CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE TO OPEN IN TRI VANANDA, PHUKET

New Wellness Residential Community and Resort on the Forefront of Luxury Multi-Generational Living and Longevity

PHUKET, Thailand, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinique La Prairie and Montara Hospitality Group are delighted to announce their partnership and the opening of a new Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda, in 2025.

Tri Vananda in Phuket

Montara Hospitality Group is on track to become one of the biggest players in the wellness industry with its newest development Tri Vananda, a purpose-built wellness community in Phuket, Thailand, that emphasizes functional and integrative medicine, nutrition, cognitive health, and mindfulness. With 30 biophilic-designed residential units currently under construction in the first phase of development, it has signed a deal with Clinique La Prairie to operate the 40-villa resort projected for completion in 2025. Tri Vananda will raise the bar for luxury wellness with best-in-class facilities primed for multi-generational living. Sustainable and nature-centric in design, the low-density development will feature renewable energy facilities and a tiered wetland filtration system.

Clinique La Prairie was founded in 1931 by Dr Niehans, a pioneer in longevity, and has since become world renowned for its holistic and scientifically-grounded approach to preventative aging. With medical care as one of the four pillars of its holistic approach, Clinique La Prairie combines medical testing, expert consultations and medical therapies in all its programs, offering highly personalized care, science-driven treatments and long-term support to its clientele. With a luxury flagship in Montreux, Switzerland, spanning only 35 rooms and suites, the Swiss brand has expanded to operate satellite sites – known as Longevity Hubs by Clinique La Prairie – around the world, in Madrid, Bangkok, Doha, Taipei and most recently, Dubai. The Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda, Phuket, will be the first resort of its kind in Southeast Asia.

"Clinique La Prairie's longstanding expertise in longevity and their innovative approach makes them the ideal partner to achieve and realize our vision of establishing Tri Vananda as the gold standard for wellness hospitality in Asia." says Kittisak Pattamasaevi, CEO of Montara Hospitality Group. "We recognize that there is a global stress epidemic at hand, and the negative affects it has on our individual health and wellbeing, and as a global community. Tri Vananda will be a place for people of all ages to heal, grow and learn."

According to the recent Global Wellness Institute report, wellness real estate is one of the fastest growing sectors in wellness and forecasted to surge in the next five years from USD398 billion market in 2022 to USD887.5 billion in 2027.

"Thailand has a longstanding reputation for its world-class holistic wellness and health retreats. Our partnership with Montara Hospitality Group at Tri Vananda allows us to offer something new for a discerning clientele to experience, redefining the luxury wellness industry in Asia." said Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie.

Once development is completed, Tri Vananda will offer 70 residential villas, and the health resort comprising a comprehensive medical and wellness facilities for health diagnostics aimed at helping residents and guests live longer, healthier, and better lives through tailored programs. World class wellness facilities at the Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda will include a medical center with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, active movement center with an Olympic-size swimming pool, a wellness restaurant for personalized nutrition, a holistic wellbeing center, and a mindfulness center house in the iconic "Manorah" Grand Hall inspired by the local Thai heritage dance performance.

At Tri Vananda now are the first five private villas that showcase the two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations to prospective buyers. The PRU JAMPA Community House, completed and opened in 2021, serves as a community gathering space for all ages and features a bar and lounge, swimming pool, Active Movement Center with Biocircuit AI technology by Technogym to automate and personalize equipment settings, community garden, outdoor playground, and function areas. Tweenies, a club dedicated to fostering an interest in pre-teens and teens to lead a wellness-centric lifestyle, helps younger generations understand the importance of health and mindfulness at an early age through immersive experiences.

Within PRU JAMPA Community House is MICHELIN Green Star-awarded restaurant JAMPA. Helmed by chef Rick Dingen, each dish in the all-day dining concept is nutritionally balanced and crafted with peak seasonal ingredients sourced from PRU JAMPA farm at Tri Vananda, and a network of local farmers and fishermen. With sustainability at the core of JAMPA, a closed-loop system was established to ensure nothing goes to waste. Vegetable scraps are diverted to the chicken coup that supplies the restaurant daily with fresh eggs, and other organic matter is composted and used as fertilizer, reducing CO2 emissions, and underscoring the importance of pesticide-free farming.

As Tri Vananda sets the gold standard for luxury wellness in Asia, it signals a transformative shift to aspire to a more mindful and sustainable way of living.

About Tri Vananda

Forging a new chapter of Montara Hospitality and its most ambitious project to date, Tri Vananda brings to life a first-of-its-kind development rooted in multigenerational living, wellness, sustainability, and nature. Framed by the raw beauty of Phuket, best-in-class medical facilities, wellness amenities, and tailored programs are purposefully designed to nurture seasonal guests and year-round residents alike. Tri Vananda will set the benchmark for wellness real estate and tourism in Asia through transformative experiences that highlight mindfulness, physical and cognitive health, community building, and a connection to nature, offering a panacea to the frenzy of urban life when it debuts in 2025. Learn more at Trivananda.com.

About Montara Hospitality

Montara Hospitality Group was established by the Pattamasaevi family, the original shareholders and developers of the renowned Trisara on Phuket Island. The group also owns one MICHELIN-starred PRU and MICHELIN Green Star JAMPA, MICHELIN recommendation Seafood at Trisara, plus the renowned Thai restaurant Praya Dining in Bangkok. Together with a team of experienced hoteliers, Montara Hospitality invests in best-in-class hospitality platforms that connect investors, lifestyle travelers, and innovative hoteliers. Montara's properties include Phuket's most exclusive pool villa beach resort, Trisara; Bangkok's only river mansion boutique hotel, Praya Palazzo. Learn more at www.montarahospitality.com

About Clinique La Prairie

Founded in 1931 by Professor Niehans, a pioneer in longevity, Clinique La Prairie has over the years established an international reputation as a world-renowned health destination located in Clarens-Montreux, Switzerland. Thanks to ongoing scientific research, Clinique La Prairie is regarded as a leading light in preventative medicine. Its unique Revitalisation programme, designed to promote vitality, enhances the immune system and slows down the ageing process. Other signature programmes include Master Detox – the ultimate in bespoke cleansing programmes – and Healthy Weight. Clinique La Prairie's philosophy of health and wellness combines its expertise and its holistic approach based on four pillars – medical, wellness, nutrition and movement. A medical team of some 50 leading specialists ensures exceptional diagnostic precision, care and follow-up. Equipped with the latest technology and scientific expertise, Clinique La Prairie offers the most advanced medical and wellness care in a sophisticated environment. Guests stay in one of 35 luxury rooms and suites with stunning views of the Alps and Lake Geneva. The establishment's longstanding longevity philosophy has been actively developing into a unique health journey since 2020. Longevity Hubs by Clinique La Prairie are opening in cities around the world to enable international clients to continue their journey closer to home (so far in Madrid, Bangkok, Doha, Taipei and Dubai). Full-fledged Health Resorts by Clinique La Prairie are due to open in Anji, China, in 2024, Tri Vananda in Phuket, Thailand, in 2025 and in Amaala, Saudi Arabia, in 2026.

For more information, visit: www.cliniquelaprairie.com

SOURCE Montara Hospitality Group