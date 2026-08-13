Nobel Heroes Day 2026 - AI For Science Summit (AFSS) Launches in Singapore This October

Focusing on AI for Science: Nobel Laureates and Global Capital Explore the Frontiers of Scientific Innovation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Heroes Day - AI For Science Summit (AFSS), co-hosted by Laureates City Holdings Limited and Symbiosis Science, will take place from 5 to 11 October 2026, bringing together Nobel laureates, leading scientists, AI pioneers, government leaders, universities and long-term investors for a week of dialogue on the future of science, artificial intelligence and innovation.

Centered around the theme "Science • Intelligence • Capital," this summit focuses on the transformative wave of "AI for Science." It aims to build a global platform seamlessly connecting breakthrough research, frontier AI technologies, and patient capital to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world productivity.

The programme will feature a two-day flagship forum, an invitation-only Gala Dinner, closed-door leadership roundtables, and a week-long public exhibition of Nobel laureate portraits at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms scientific research — from drug discovery and advanced materials to life sciences and climate technologies — the organisers believe that the next generation of breakthroughs will increasingly emerge through collaboration across science, technology, policy and investments.

"Scientific discovery no longer happens in isolation," the organisers said. "Today's most important innovations require scientists, entrepreneurs, governments and long-term capital to work together from the earliest stages of research through to global implementation."

Singapore has been selected as the host city for its internationally connected research ecosystem, neutral global position and strong innovation environment, making it a natural meeting point for international collaboration.

Confirmed Nobel Laureates

Confirmed Nobel laureates include:

Sir Christopher Pissarides , Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences (2010), internationally recognised for his work on labour markets, technological transformation and the future of work.

, Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences (2010), internationally recognised for his work on labour markets, technological transformation and the future of work. Professor Benjamin List , Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2021), pioneer of asymmetric organocatalysis and one of the world's leading scientists in sustainable chemistry.

, Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2021), pioneer of asymmetric organocatalysis and one of the world's leading scientists in sustainable chemistry. Professor Omar M. Yaghi , Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2025), founder of reticular chemistry and a leading advocate of AI for Science.

, Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2025), founder of reticular chemistry and a leading advocate of AI for Science. Sir Konstantin Novoselov , Nobel Prize in Physics (2010), co-discoverer of graphene and a pioneer in functional intelligent materials and AI-driven scientific discovery.

, Nobel Prize in Physics (2010), co-discoverer of graphene and a pioneer in functional intelligent materials and AI-driven scientific discovery. Fred Ramsdell, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (2025), pioneer in peripheral immune tolerance and discovery of the FOXP3 gene key to regulatory T cells.

Additional international speakers from academia, industry and government will be announced in the coming months.

Representatives from Singapore's research community, international organisations, universities, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and global technology companies are also expected to participate.

Focusing on Five Core Global Topics Driven by AI

Discussions throughout the summit will focus on five strategic themes shaping the future of innovation:

AI for Science

Open Science and Global Research Collaboration

Sovereign AI and National Innovation

AI, Human Longevity and the Future of Civilization

Future Economic Growth Driven by Frontier Science

Together, these themes explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping scientific research, industrial transformation and global competitiveness.

Two-Day International Forum

The flagship forum will be held across Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU) and is expected to welcome approximately 500 invited participants from around the world.

The programme will include keynote addresses, Nobel laureate conversations, leadership panels, fireside discussions and invitation-only roundtables designed to encourage meaningful dialogue between scientific, industrial and investment communities.

Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition

Running from 5 to 11 October at Gardens by the Bay, the Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition will present the internationally acclaimed work of Peter Badge, official photographer of Nobel laureates.

The outdoor exhibition will combine large-scale portrait installations with digital storytelling and interactive experiences, introducing visitors to the people and discoveries behind some of the world's most influential scientific achievements.

Designed as a public science and culture initiative, the exhibition aims to make scientific excellence more accessible while inspiring broader engagement with research and innovation.

Building a Global Platform for Science, AI and Long-Term Capital

Nobel Heroes Day Singapore 2026 is co-hosted by Laureates City Holdings Limited and Symbiosis Science, with academic support from the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

Building on previous editions in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, the Singapore edition marks the next step in expanding Nobel Heroes Day as an international platform connecting scientific excellence, technological innovation and long-term capital.

By bringing together leaders from research, industry, government and investment, the event seeks to strengthen international collaboration and accelerate the translation of frontier science into real-world impact.

Nobel Heroes Day Singapore 2026 will take place from 5–11 October 2026.

SOURCE SYMBIOSIS SCIENCE