NOVOSENSE at Automotive World Korea 2024: Enabling Automakers to Create Smarter, Safer Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a global provider of highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal chip, today announced it will demonstrate the newest additions to its solutions in automotive OBC/DC-DC, traction inverter, BMS, body control module, lighting and thermal management system at the Automotive World Korea from April 24 to 26 at booth D122 in COEX Hall B, Seoul. During exhibition, NOVOSENSE engineer will give presentation about its automotive solutions on April 25.

Empowering engineers' automotive system design with product innovation

NOVOSENSE will showcase how its innovative products can help automakers to develop smarter and safer automotive system:

To support the trends of multi-node, high-speed, and high-stability in-vehicle communication, NOVOSENSE's automotive-grade CAN SIC , NCA1462-Q1, can achieve a transmission rate of ≥8Mbps in a star network, and maintain good signal quality with high EMC performance and patented ringing suppression function.

, NCA1462-Q1, can achieve a transmission rate of ≥8Mbps in a star network, and maintain good signal quality with high EMC performance and patented ringing suppression function. More channels are integrated on a single LED driver chip to support the increasing number of LED beads. NOVOSENSE's LED driver integrates up to 24 channels on a single chip, supporting stronger current driving capability and complete circuit protection functions.

Thermal management systems are transitioning from distributed architectures to integrated architectures. NOVOSENSE's highly integrated small motor driver SoC, NSUC1610, realizes efficient, real-time control of motor applications by integrating an ARM core MCU, a 4-way half-bridge driver, and a LIN interface on a single chip. It is widely used in electronic expansion valves, AGS, and electronic air vents.

Proven record and automotive-qualified

Since the launch of its first automotive chip in 2016, NOVOSENSE has always adhered to the "Reliable & Robust" quality policy and implemented Automotive Electronics Council (AEC)'s standards throughout the whole process. With its forward-looking product layout, robust quality performance and proven delivery record, NOVOSENSE has been widely recognized: it obtained ASIL-D certification, the highest level of the TÜV Rheinland ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management System in 2021, and joined the AEC as a member of the Component Technical Committee in 2023.

With over 10 years' semiconductor design & mass production experience, NOVOSENSE can offer about 1,800 chip products for sale, and automotive application accounts for about 30% of NOVOSENSE revenue in 2023. NOVOSENSE has built partnership with thousands customers worldwide, including many global automotive OEMs and Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers.

For more information, please visit NOVOSENSE official website or email to: [email protected]

