NOVOSENSE Unveils Latest Offerings at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024

TOKYO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a global provider of highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal chip, today announced its participation in the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 YOKOHAMA. From May 22 to 24, at booth N62 in PACIFICO Yokohama, Japan, NOVOSENSE will showcase the latest additions to its solutions in automotive OBC/DC-DC, traction inverter, BMS, body control module, lighting, and thermal management systems. Additionally, the online exposition will be accessible from May 15 to June 5, allowing broader access to our innovative offerings.

Accelerate Vehicle Electrification and Intelligence

NOVOSENSE will showcase how its innovative products can help automakers to develop smarter and safer automotive system:

To support the trends of multi-node, high-speed, and high-stability in-vehicle communication, NOVOSENSE's automotive-grade CAN SIC , NCA1462-Q1, can achieve a transmission rate of ≥8Mbps in a star network, and maintain good signal quality with high EMC performance and patented ringing suppression function.

More channels are integrated on a single LED driver chip to support the increasing number of LED beads. NOVOSENSE's LED driver integrates up to 24 channels on a single chip, supporting stronger current driving capability and complete circuit protection functions.

Thermal management systems are transitioning from distributed architectures to integrated architectures. NOVOSENSE's highly integrated small motor driver SoC, NSUC1610, realizes efficient, real-time control of motor applications by integrating an ARM core MCU, a 4-way half-bridge driver, and a LIN interface on a single chip. It is widely used in electronic expansion valves, AGS, and electronic air vents.

Proven record and automotive-qualified

Drawing from over a decade of experience in semiconductor design and mass production, NOVOSENSE boasts an extensive portfolio of over 1,800 chip products. Notably, automotive applications comprised 30.95% of NOVOSENSE's revenue in 2023, with over 164 million units shipped in this segment alone. Collaborating with a diverse array of partners worldwide, NOVOSENSE has established relationships with thousands global automotive OEMs and Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers.

Since introducing its inaugural automotive chip in 2016, NOVOSENSE has remained steadfast in its commitment to a "Reliable & Robust" quality policy, diligently implementing the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC) standards across all phases of operation. The company achieved ASIL-D certification, the highest level within the TÜV Rheinland ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management System in 2021, and in 2023, became a member of the Component Technical Committee within the AEC.

For more information, please visit NOVOSENSE official website.

SOURCE NOVOSENSE Microelectronics