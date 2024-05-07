NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific Unveils Expanded Line-up with Top Global Brands and Esteemed Speakers Set to Transform the Industry

Expanded Speaker Line-up includes luminaries from Domino's, Li & Fung, Moët Hennessy, Nike, Wumart, and more

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global event organiser Comexposium today announced the expanded line-up of world-renowned speakers and participating brands for NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific, which will be held in Singapore on June 11-13, 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Themed "Fast Track Your Success", NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (APAC) will feature an outstanding line-up of conference programmes, exhibition and retail store tours across the three-day event in June.

The expanded list of distinguished conference speakers include:

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Chief Digital Officer at Domino's, will deliver an opening keynote based on his wealth of experience in e-commerce, digital marketing and retail technology, and understanding and enhancing customer experiences in the digital age.

Laurent Boidevezi, President for Asia Pacific at Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH, will deliver a keynote where he will share his vision for the division's retail strategy and the role of retailers in Moët Hennessy's consumer engagement strategy.

Greg Merrill from Nike will lead a fireside chat on the future of retail in the age of commerce where customer expectations outpace everything, sharing his perspectives and viewpoints on the rise of "everywhere commerce", the power of community and culture, and what it all means for global retailers, tech innovators and start-ups working in the APAC region.

"We are thrilled to welcome an exceptional and expanded line-up of speakers to NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific. This year, we've brought together some of the most influential and creative minds from around the globe to share their insights and innovations. Our attendees are in for a truly transformative experience that will shape the future of retail in APAC," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director, NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific, Comexposium. "Innovating the retail model is not just about keeping pace with technology, which is sure to redefine the future of retail, but more importantly, it's about understanding and responding to consumer needs with agility and creativity, which is key to securing a thriving future for the retail sector."

The NRF Innovation Lab, a key highlight of the three-day event, will showcase the most visionary retail technologies available on the market today, spanning AI, AR/VR, machine learning, data analytics and Web3, from but not limited to the following participating innovators:

ViSenze: ViSenze's automated AI platform empowers retail merchants to increase revenue by delivering exceptional experiences that make it easier for shoppers to discover products.

Undocked: Featuring Adpaka-patented ad technology platform that provides unmatched context-sensitivity and ad-relevancy.

Shopreme: Global technology leader in the scan-and-go sector.

MishiPay: MishiPay empowers shoppers to scan and pay for their shopping with their smartphones using a wide variety of payment methods.

Whale: Empowering global retailers and brands to boost efficiency, cut costs and deepen customer relationships by driving digitalization.

svarmony: Provider of extended reality innovations

TROLLEE: Empowering offline retail with digital and intelligent solutions for creating a new ecology of smart retail.

Trustana: Help retailers, distributors and brand owners to monetise their product data and drive superior buying experiences for customers.

ZERO10: Its flagship product AR Mirror offers real-time try-on experience and empower brands to engage their audiences.

"Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of the future of retail at NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific. Join us to explore groundbreaking ideas, network with top leaders, and experience technologies that are redefining what's possible in retail. Secure your spot today and be at the forefront of transforming retail in APAC," added Quail.

Conference and exhibition passes are available for purchase via https://www.gevme.com/NRF-2024-Retails-Big-Show-Asia-Pacific. Early Bird ticket promotions (10% off the usual price) have been extended till the end of this week.

About NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 11-13, 2024. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage. Be inspired by the biggest retail leaders across Asia Pacific at Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific in one of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals from around the globe can experience three days of educational programming, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as an Innovation Lab and Startup Zone featuring breakthrough technologies in Asia Pacific's retail sector. https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com

