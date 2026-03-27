NYSE Content Update: York Space Systems Shoots for the Stars with New Contract

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

ICE Brent Crude oil hovers above $110 a barrel Speed Speed Global X ETFs debuts NYSE 100 fund NYSX

Equities are tilting lower early Friday as the price of ICE Brent Crude tops $110 a barrel and the conflict with Iran continues.

and the conflict with Iran continues. The Digital Health CEO Summit takes place at the NYSE today, bringing chief executives from the top digital health companies together to discuss the industry.

takes place at the NYSE today, bringing chief executives from the top digital health companies together to discuss the industry. Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) CFO Mike Zilis will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss how the company is using AI and automation to drive results.

(NYSE: INGM) CFO Mike Zilis will join NYSE Live this morning to discuss how the company is using AI and automation to drive results. York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) CEO Dirk Wallinger will join Taking Stock this afternoon to talk the company's new commercial contract.

Opening Bell

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. VI (NYSE: KCAC.U) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

Presidio Production (NYSE: FTW) celebrates its recent listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange