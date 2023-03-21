OANDA launches US and UK Share CFD trading in its Global Markets division

OANDA launches CFDs trading to enable retail clients in emerging markets to use CFDs to invest in US stocks.

LONDON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, OANDA has expanded its contracts-for-difference offering in its Global Markets division by adding share CFDs on US and UK listed equities.

This addition to OANDA's offering, which already includes share CFDs on European equities, increases the trading options available to clients, who can now use CFDs to seek exposure to popular US and UK stocks. With this announcement, OANDA completes its goal of allowing retail traders to trade CFDs on individual company shares, such as BP and Vodafone in the UK, and Tesla, Amazon, and Apple in the US.

Commenting on this development, Phil Waters, Head of APAC & Emerging Markets, said: "Interest in CFDs has been surging globally as they offer traders and investors the opportunity to profit from price changes without owning the underlying assets. CFDs give exposure to markets that are trending downward as well as upward, allowing traders to take positions even when volatility is high.

Enabling clients to build leveraged exposure to the most popular listed corporations, including many familiar US companies across a variety of sectors, provides them with valuable diversification opportunities."

Under the launch, OANDA clients in emerging markets can now trade share CFDs on an intuitive platform alongside CFDs on a wide range of asset classes, such as indices, forex, commodities, metals, and bonds.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the OANDA group - which includes OANDA Global Markets and other subsidiaries of OANDA Global Corporation - provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe, demonstrating an unrivaled expertise in foreign exchange.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming how the world interacts with trading, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market. For more information visit https://www.oanda.com/group/ or follow OANDA on LinkedIn.

