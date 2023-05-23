OnePlus Reveals the OnePlus Magic Power Event as a Teaser for the Upcoming Smartphone

The OnePlus Magic Power event with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador Jackson Wang this July as a teaser for the brand's upcoming smartphone model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus APAC announces that it will be giving a special treat to its APAC fans with the OnePlus Magic Power event, an exclusive meet and greet session with OnePlus APAC Smartphone Ambassador, Jackson Wang in Bangkok, Thailand, on 22 July 2023. The event will take place at The Icon Siam and fans will stand a chance to meet the Magic Man himself by participating in the Show Your Magic Power social media contest.

Meet Your Magic Power

The event is part of a teaser campaign for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone in 2023. Following the success of the OnePlus 11 5G launches and the recent OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, the upcoming model will follow in the tradition of bringing the outstanding OnePlus fast and smooth user experience to fans.

The contest will be open to all APAC fans and for more information on how to participate, visit the OnePlus official social media accounts.

Here's how you can participate:

Own a OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, or purchase the upcoming model from any authorised participating channels. Register at www.oneplusmagicpowerevent.com beginning from 22nd May 2023 . Check out if you're the winner via the official event website.

If you do not own a OnePlus smartphone yet, check out the OnePlus official website, Shopee and Lazada for more details.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

SOURCE OnePlus APAC