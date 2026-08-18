Oscar and Grammy Winning KPop Demon Hunters Team Heads to TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO 2026, the Asia Pacific Music Platform

Returning this August 27 to 30, TMEX pairs a four day industry market with the JAM JAM ASIA festival, headlined by Taeko Onuki, HYUKOH, Asian Dub Foundation and Accusefive ft. Mayday Masa.

TAIPEI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Tune in to Taiwan. Sync with Asia," TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO (TMEX) will be held from 27 to 30 August 2026 at Taipei Music Center, bringing more than 100 industry professionals from 15 markets and over 60 exhibiting brands across the region, including Goldenvoice, Live Nation, Fuji Rock Festival, Summer Sonic, YG PLUS, Zandari Festa, MPMG, Zepp, Beggars Group, and Secretly Group. JAM JAM ASIA, its music festival, connects Asia Pacific music scenes by making Taipei the shortest route between them.

Making full use of the Taipei Music Center site, TMEX operates as a B2B2C platform, carrying forward its five core pillars of brand exhibition, business matching, forums, emerging talent showcases and fan engagement, to open new routes for the Taiwan music scene into global markets. The first two days are reserved for industry delegates, while the weekend opens to the public with showcases and live performances.

A Global Platform for Industry Exchange

The TMEX Forum opens with the team behind Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters. Director Maggie Kang, producer Michelle Wong and THEBLACKLABEL songwriter Danny Chung, the voice of Baby Saja, discuss what the film changes for Asia Pacific artists entering global markets. Grammy winning mastering engineer Howie Weinberg makes his Taiwan debut with a session on the sonic aesthetics behind 9,000 records. A festival curation panel brings programmers from the US, UK, Korea, Japan and Taiwan together on how festivals build identity, audiences and cross-border partnerships. Further sessions cover generative AI in music production with Suno and KKBOX, international marketing for artists and sustainability in live events.

TMEX links artists and businesses with global curators and buyers, bringing together music festivals, record labels, artist management companies, digital platforms, and music-related brands from Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific region. New to the exhibition floor this year are the region's music export agencies, including Thailand's Creative Economy Agency, the Vietnam Cultural Industry Development Association, Sounds Australia, and Taiwan's TAICCA.

JAM JAM ASIA: A Sonic Map of the Asia Pacific Across Seven Stages

More than 80 acts from 14 markets play across seven stages over 29 and 30 August, JAM JAM ASIA bringing Japanese city pop to Indonesian metal, Thai indie to Kazakh electronic. This immersive vision comes to life across a dynamic venue layout—featuring four indoor air-conditioned halls, a 3,000-capacity outdoor stage, free stages for emerging artists, and overnight DJ takeovers running from day into late night.

The lineup spans Japanese city pop originator Taeko Onuki, Filipino American neo-soul artist ((( O ))), and Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot, continuing with Bangkok rapper Réjizz, the first Thai artist on Marshall Records; Korean Australian rap collective 1300; Seoul indie band HOA; Japanese four-piece ATARASHII GAKKO!; and Japanese hip-hop producer DJ KRUSH. HYUKOH play with Kuo of Sunset Rollercoaster. Taiwanese acts include math rock band Elephant Gym and psychedelic rock band Amazing Show. Highlighting its commitment to international exchange, JAM JAM ASIA partners with global festivals and music organizations to present cross-border showcase acts, including TV Tairiku Ondo from Fuji Rock Festival.

TMEX Official Website: https://tmex.tw/

SOURCE Taipei Music Center