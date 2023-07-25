Otis Malaysia Transforms Office Space as Part of the Future of Work

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service, recently unveiled its newly transformed office space in Malaysia. The project is part of Otis' global initiative to redesign how and where colleagues work enabling more collaborations, strengthening community connections, and fueling innovation. It also demonstrates Otis' continuous commitment to reduce the environmental impact from its operations while improving business performance.

From left: Pradeep Nair, General Manager, Otis Malaysia & Brunei; Grant Mooney, Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia; and Manivannan, K., Managing Director, Otis Malaysia & Vietnam at the inauguration ceremony for the renovated office. The renovated office provides a variety of flexible workplaces and relaxation areas for employees to collaborate and interact.

Located at Menara Symphony Petaling Jaya, the renovated office was designed to serve as a hub to cultivate company culture and encourage best practice sharing for over 600 Malaysian colleagues from Otis and its subsidiary brand, Sigma.

Along with a new, modern reception area, the office provides a variety of different workplaces including workstations with monitors, long tables and shared hotdesking tables, to promote agility and support greater colleague interactions and collaboration. Colleagues can also engage in relaxation and wellness activities in designated areas around the office.

"The varied use of our office space reinforces Otis' strong commitment to create a diverse and inclusive working environment for our colleagues," said Otis Southeast Asia Managing Director Grant Mooney. "In addition to our new workspaces, we are also promoting a hybrid work arrangement, which gives our colleagues greater flexibility and control over their own schedules. We believe this initiative will promote greater productivity and work-life satisfaction."

Established in Malaysia since 1909, Otis has helped build and transform cities across Malaysia with its safe, high quality and reliable elevator and escalator equipment and solutions. Otis has partnered with customers for some of Malaysia's most iconic projects, including The Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) and The Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems, two of the busiest transportation hubs in the country.

"Our office transformation project is a testament to our strong commitment to developing our people and culture, so we can provide the best services and solutions for our customers in Malaysia," said Otis Managing Director of Malaysia & Vietnam Manivannan, K. "In addition, we are investing in smart technology by equipping our field professionals with mobile phones and proprietary apps tied to rich data and analytics. This will enable them to work more safely, offer a high level of personalized service, and drive productivity and growth."

Moving forward, Otis Malaysia will continue to introduce new vertical mobility solutions and the latest connected technologies – including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning – to provide customers in Malaysia a predictive, proactive and transparent view of elevator operations.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move more than 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

