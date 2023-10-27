Otis Thailand Office Welcomes the Future of Work with New Location

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase collaboration, foster community connections, and drive innovation, Otis Thailand designed and inaugurated its new office on Srinakarin Road, Suanluang District. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

Grant Mooney, Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia (second from left) and Trakan Dankul, Managing Director, Otis Thailand (second from right) at the inauguration ceremony for the new office. The new office provides a variety of flexible workplaces and relaxation areas for employees to collaborate and interact.

"Our new workplace reflects our strong commitment to providing an even more inclusive and conducive work environment for our employees," shared Grant Mooney, Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia. "To encourage greater communication and collaboration amongst our teams, we have introduced a variety of flexible workplaces and an activity-based environment."

Over 300 Thai colleagues from Otis and its subsidiary brand, Sigma, can collaborate in common areas, bond through table-tennis and football games or enhance their physical well-being on treadmills and exercise bikes that are in designated areas around the office.

Established in Thailand since 1959, Otis supports its customers to build and transform cities across the country with its safe, high quality and reliable elevator and escalator equipment and solutions. Some of Otis Thailand's most iconic projects in country include the Red, Green, Orange, Yellow and Pink Mass Transit Lines and Dusit Central Park Hotel.

To provide even better service for customers, Otis Thailand recently launched its service transformation project for field professionals. By providing them with mobile phones equipped with proprietary apps, colleagues can provide a higher level of personalized service and enhance productivity.

"Our move to the new office along with the service transformation for our field professionals marks a new era for our Thailand team," shares Trakan Dankul, Managing Director, Otis Thailand. "We look forward to increased opportunities to innovate and co-create with our customers, providing them with more efficient and connected mobility solutions for the future."

Moving forward, Otis Thailand will continue to introduce new vertical mobility solutions and the latest connected technologies – including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning – to provide customers in Thailand with a predictive, proactive and transparent view of elevator operations.

About Otis

