Otis Wins Maintenance Portfolio with SMRT Trains, Singapore's Pioneer Rail Operator

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways, has been selected by SMRT Trains to service 446 escalators and 52 elevators on the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) for five years.

Starting from this year, Otis will examine, inspect and test the escalators and elevators on the NSEWL to ensure that they remain serviceable and safe for use. They will also conduct regular, ongoing maintenance on the escalators and elevators and replace parts when necessary.

In operation for over three decades, the NSEWL are the oldest and most heavily-utilised rail lines in Singapore's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) network – the two lines span 62 stations in total – and are operated by SMRT Trains, Singapore's pioneer rail operator.

"Otis has been a reliable partner of SMRT since the installation and operation of the first elevators and escalators for the NSEWL in 1987. We are honored to be partnering with SMRT once again, providing our expertise to contribute to safe and comfortable rides for passengers on this busy network," said Bechir Hellal, Managing Director, Otis Singapore. "Alongside our OTISLINE® 24/7 customer care facility, our Otis mechanics have access to a suite of digital tools to identify potential issues and address them before a potential service interruption can occur, helping to keep passengers safe and moving."

"We are pleased to continue our longstanding working relationship with Otis on servicing and maintaining the escalators and elevators at our MRT Stations to ensure that they are safe and reliable for our commuters. Under this new contract, we are excited to pilot Otis' lift condition-monitoring system that can anticipate faults and allow early intervention. This will improve lift reliability for the benefit of our commuters," said Lam Sheau Kai, President, SMRT Trains.

In 2022, Otis completed the modernization work to completely refurbish 231 escalators across 42 stations for the NSEW line. Each of the escalators has been upgraded with additional safety features, higher efficiency machines and new energy-saving controllers. The project won the Escalators, Modernization category in Elevator World Magazine's 2024 Project of the Year Awards.

