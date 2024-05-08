Students Innovate to Improve Access to Urban Green Space

Schools earn grants as part of Made to Move Communities™ Global Student Challenge, sponsored by Otis

Students from Mentari Intercultural School (MIS) Grand Surya designed a green space app and autonomous transport systems

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fourth annual competition of Otis' Made to Move Communities challenge, students developed innovative mobility solutions aimed at expanding access to green space in urban communities to advance residents' wellbeing. Otis (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

The global student challenge for 2023-24 included more than 240 students across 15 countries and territories. With the guidance of Otis volunteer mentors, students used design thinking to develop mobility solutions that would use cutting-edge technologies to help increase access to parks for people living with disabilities or from underserved areas of cities – improving residents' wellbeing and shaping the future of urban communities. Teams then presented their STEM-based proposals to a panel of Otis judges who selected the winners and awarded financial grants to their respective schools to advance STEM programming and benefit even more students.

"Indonesia's rapid urbanization underscores the urgent need to prioritize the development of green spaces for residents' well-being and environmental sustainability," said Joseph Hasnan, Managing Director of Otis Indonesia. "Otis volunteer mentors are delighted to have collaborated with students from Mentari Intercultural School (MIS) Grand Surya on proposing solutions to enhance the accessibility of public green spaces and transform their urban environment."

The students from MIS Grand Surya who received an Honorable Mention for the competition, conceptualized a green space app, which is an integrated solution for helping community members identify nearby greenspaces based on their needs and preferences. In addition, they also proposed autonomous and environmentally friendly transport systems that enable residents to reach green spaces more quickly and efficiently.

"At Mentari, our mission is to cultivate lifelong learners with a growth mindset and a positive attitude to contribute meaningfully to society," said Yudi Kristianto, Vice Principal of Mentari Intercultural School Grand Surya. "Through Otis' Made to Move Communities challenge, our students not only deepened their understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematical (STEM) concepts but also had the chance to play a pivotal role as architects of their urban spaces."

Since 2020, this annual global student competition has engaged hundreds of Otis colleagues as mentors to over 750 students, developing and presenting mobility solutions to some of society's most critical mobility challenges. The program is also driving progress toward three of Otis' published ESG goals: impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM and vocational training, directing 50% of giving to STEM programs and dedicating 500,000 colleague volunteer hours by 2030.

To learn more about the Made to Move Communities Challenge and solutions from other student teams, visit www.otis.com/mtmc.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

