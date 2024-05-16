Panda Community Launches Innovative Gameplay to Enhance the 404 Protocol Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Panda Community, renowned for its innovation, has once again become a focal point in the cryptocurrency market with the successful launch of a new gameplay based on the 404 protocol, further expanding its ecosystem. The community has developed three types of tokens, including Moonlight Treasure Box (Token MON), Crypto Punk (Punk), and BTCP, aimed at achieving interactive and diversified development through these tokens.

The Panda Community incorporates a variety of financial plays such as resource borrowing, asset custody, resource growth, and temporary asset transfer into its ecosystem through innovative nesting strategies and reward systems. These tokens not only support each other but also promote mutual growth, building a stable and diversified ecosystem. Especially noteworthy are Moonlight Treasure Box and Crypto Punk, which have achieved remarkable market performance since their launch, with Moonlight Treasure Box exceeding a 700-fold increase and Crypto Punk surpassing a 300-fold growth.

Moreover, the Panda Community strictly controls the issuance volume of tokens and continuously increases the destruction ratio, effectively boosting token values and maintaining strong price momentum. Through mechanisms such as airdrops and reward claims, the community further stimulates user participation and interaction. This not only breaks the limitations of a single ecosystem but also brings new possibilities to the development of the 404 protocol, setting a new benchmark for ecological innovation in the entire cryptocurrency field.

The series of actions by the NFT China Panda Community demonstrates its ability to continually innovate and adapt to market demands, attracting more investors and participants. This marks a period in the cryptocurrency ecosystem where not only is technological innovation ongoing, but more game-like elements and financial innovations are being integrated, bringing more vitality and potential for growth to the market.

