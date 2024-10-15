Pegatron 5G Unveils Advanced Networking Solutions at India Mobile Congress 2024

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G, a provider of Open RAN (O-RAN) compliant products and 5G network solutions, is showcasing its latest innovations at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, a key global event for mobile technology.

Pegatron 5G showcases advanced networking solutions at IMC 2024 Booth #2.7, Hall 2

Pegatron 5G is committed to supporting India's growing 5G infrastructure and "Make in India" policy. At IMC 2024, we will unveil the PR1450 O-RU and Fronthaul Multiplexer (FHM), designed to provide innovative and cost effective in-building coverage for enterprise and public deployments. The PR1450 O-RU offers reliable indoor connectivity, while the FHM simplifies network configurations for efficient deployments. Both solutions provide flexibility and operational efficiency for various 5G environments.

In addition to core networking products, Pegatron 5G offers a range of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and RedCap solutions tailored to the Indian market. These products enable seamless connectivity across industries, supporting diverse applications.

We collaborate with global industry vendors, leveraging our expertise to deliver advanced solutions. At IMC 2024, we are demonstrating network in a radio, energy efficiency functionality for small cells and displaying Pegatron 5G's innovative and cost effective 5G in-building coverage solution and 5G site infrastructure solution for different environments with our partners. We are open to collaborating with additional partners to provide cost effective and reliable 'Make in India' 5G solution for enterprise and public networks.

"Pegatron 5G is providing 5G O-RAN private networks and AI application based solutions to optimize our factories throughout Asia and the rest of the world." CY Feng, General Manager of Pegatron BG6 Communication Products said, "we are excited to work with our Indian partner companies and invest in our new facility in Chennai, focused on communication products to support the 'Make in India' policy."

Pegatron 5G invites attendees of India Mobile Congress 2024 (October 15-18) to visit Booth #2.7, Hall 2 to explore our latest offerings and discuss how Pegatron 5G can support your connectivity needs.

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G draws on the expertise of PEGATRON, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Established in 2018, Pegatron 5G focuses on O-RAN-compliant solutions for private networks and industrial transformation. Our product portfolio includes 5G radios, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices, supported by edge computing and network management capabilities.

SOURCE Pegatron 5G