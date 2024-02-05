PEI-Genesis to Showcase Connector Innovations at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest and most influential aerospace and defense event in Singapore Changi Expo Center from February 20 to 25, 2024.

PEI-Genesis is heading to the Singapore Airshow 2024!
PEI-Genesis is proud to be among the exhibitors at this year's tradeshow to showcase its ruggedized mil-aero and harsh environment interconnect solutions from leading manufacturers, including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, ITT Veam, Souriau and Sunbank by Eaton, Cinch, Conesys, and Nicomatic. Among these supplier partners, PEI brings products for aerospace and defense applications, such as MIL-DTL-26500, MIL-DTL-83723, BACC, EN2997, MIL-DTL-5015, MIL-DTL-26482, MIL-DTL-38999, MIL-DTL-24308/D-sub and MIL-DTL-83513/Micro D-Subminiature, and space grade connectors.

"By participating in the Singapore Airshow, PEI-Genesis aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the sustainable aviation technologies and we are excited to interact with our local customers." said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis. "With over 75 years of industry expertise, PEI-Genesis serves aviation, military, energy, industrial, rail, and medical sectors, and other industries globally. With our worldwide connector inventory, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, PEI-Genesis can provide solutions fast with low to no minimum order quantities and 48-hour lead-time."

Visit PEI-Genesis in Changi Exhibition Centre, Hall C, Booth P71, Tuesday February 20 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, and February 21 through to February 23, from 9:30am to 5:00pm.

About PEI-Genesis
PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com

