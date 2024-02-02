PEI-Genesis Exhibits at Smart Energy Week in Tokyo, Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at Smart Energy Week at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from February 28 to March 1, 2024.

PEI-Genesis is attending Battery Japan during Smart Energy Week and will present its wide range of innovative high-power interconnect solutions from various supplier partners – Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Anderson and Positronic – for Smart Energy applications including EV charging (including liquid cooling charging), Energy Storage, Electrification, and Industrial Automation.

PEI-Genesis is heading to the Smart Energy Week in Tokyo, Japan

"We are thrilled to take part in Battery Japan for the first time and to have the opportunity to interact with local customers. PEI-Genesis aims to strengthen its position as a key player in the smart energy revolution by participating in Japan Smart Energy Week. With over 75 years of industry expertise, PEI-Genesis serves energy, aviation, industrial, rail, and medical sectors, and other industries globally. With our worldwide connector inventory, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities, PEI-Genesis can provide solutions fast with low to no minimum order quantities and 48-hour lead-time." said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific of PEI-Genesis.

Smart Energy Week is an exhibition where the latest technologies, information, and industry professionals converge to connect and accelerate business within the energy sector. This event brings together a comprehensive array of renewable energy technologies, including hydrogen and fuel cells, solar power, rechargeable batteries, smart grids, wind power, biomass, zero-emission thermal power generation, and more.

Visit PEI-Genesis in Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 4, Booth E24-18, Wednesday February 28 through Friday, March 1, from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com .

Website: http://www.peigenesis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pei-genesis/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PEIGenesis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PEIGenesis

Blog: https://blog.peigenesis.com/

SOURCE PEI-Genesis