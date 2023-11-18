Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues leading global travel trend by launching new partnership with UnionPay International

Program allows UnionPay global cardholders access to more than 135 hotels with 2,500 I Prefer bonus points and free member tier upgrade to Explorer

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand announces its new global partnership with UnionPay International (UPI), one of the most widely used and influential card schemes, and launches a new dedicated offer for UnionPay global cardholders. Facilitated by I Prefer Hotel Rewards Program, this offer allows up to the world largest cardholder base from UnionPay to unlock one of a kind stay experiences with more than 135 participating hotels from about 35 renowned travel destinations. 2,500 I Prefer bonus points and complimentary member tier upgrade to Explorer are available for new I Prefer members who book and stay via the dedicated UnionPay offer.

Guided by the company's brand promise "Believe in Travel," this partnership shows Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the trendsetter leading the global travel industry and continuously connects global travelers with Preferred's global hotel portfolio showcasing most unforgettable experiences offered by luxury independent hotel properties.

"We're delighted to develop this partnership with UPI and continue highlighting our global hotel portfolio to UnionPay cardholders who hold the same belief as our company, and believe travel is a meaningful way to connect with the world," said Cheryl Williams, chief revenue officer for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "This partnership will play a key role in gaining market share and driving incremental business from the Chinese traveler."

By December 31, 2024, UnionPay cardholders who book this offer through the exclusive offer page on Preferred's official Chinese website can enjoy a complimentary I Prefer Hotel Rewards member upgrade to Explorer and 2,500 I Prefer bonus points on their first stay. As Explorer tier member, cardholders can access all associated I Prefer benefits including a 20% point bonus, early check in, late check out, and complimentary room upgrade upon check in (based on availability).

To book UnionPay exclusive offer, cardholders are invited to book via unionpay.preferredhotels.cn.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing a global portfolio of distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 4.5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit iprefer.com/enroll.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2500 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 181 countries and regions with issuance in 79 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base, and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

