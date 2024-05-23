UNIONPAY SHARES SEAMLESS PAYMENT EXPERIENCE IN CHINA'S MAINLAND AS PART OF PROJECT EXCELLENCE SINGAPORE

In partnership with Bank of China Singapore Branch (BOCSG), Industrial Commercial Bank of China Singapore Branch (ICBCSG), China Cultural Centre, and China Express Travel (s) Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International, with support from Bank of China Singapore Branch (BOCSG) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore Branch (ICBCSG), and hosted by China Cultural Centre, and organised by China Express Travel(s) Pte Ltd presented a special cultural and tourism promotion event known as Project Excellence Singapore, which is a key part of UnionPay's initiative aimed at enhancing payment services in China's Mainland (China) to cater to the payment needs of international visitors. Held at China Cultural Centre on 12 May 2024 with over 240-strong attendees who learnt about the convenience and benefits of paying with UnionPay cards and UnionPay enabled e-wallets while travelling China, eliminating the need to use cash at all as China progress to a cashless payment society.

Under the Project Excellence Singapore initiative, coupled with the hassle-free payment experience offered by UnionPay, BOCSG and ICBCSG, shapes the future of cross-border transactions, allowing travellers and businesses to thrive in an interconnected world.

Titled as "World Cultural Heritage in China" in a sharing by Professor Li Liang Yi where Professor Li has a long term collaboration with China Cultural Centre and Tourism Office to share more about China and Chinese culture in Singapore. As part of the event, Mr. Huiming Cai, General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia shared with the public on the step by step convenient payment solutions when travelling to China by apps that are enabled to scan with UnionPay QR Code including BOC Mobile Banking, DBS PayLah!, DCS Cards, Huawei Pay, ICBC Mobile Banking, OCBC Digital App and Nestia, or pay with their UnionPay credit and debit cards. The greater ease and convenience of banking needs in China are further elaborated by BOCSG and ICBCSG.

Mr. Xiao Jianghua, Director, China Cultural Centre, said "We are honored to extend our iconic venue for this significant endeavor by our partner UnionPay. We hope that visitors to China Cultural Centre will delight in the joy of being equipped with 101 knowledge know-hows of traveling to China and immerse in the Chinese culture. China and Singapore are important source of tourism destination for each other and we aim to facilitate a seamless knowledge exchange for people living in both countries. "

Ms. Liu Qin, General Manager & Head, Card Centre, Bank of China Singapore Branch, said "Our continuous collaboration with UnionPay underscores our commitment to contribute to 'Project Excellence 2024', a transformative initiative aimed at elevating payment service in China catering to the needs of tourists and other international visitors. As evident in our recently signed MOU on the launch of the first Splendor Plus Credit and Debit Card here in Southeast Asia."

Mr. Gao Weiran, Head of Credit Card Department of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Singapore Branch, said, "Together, through 'Project Excellence 2024', we are thrilled to collaborate with UnionPay to provide a seamless payment experience that not only enhances convenience for our customers but also fosters greater tourism and business exchanges, contributing to the growth and connectivity between China and Singapore."

Mr. Huiming Cai, General Manager, UnionPay International Southeast Asia said, "As borders reopens fully and more Singaporeans are travelling, we hope that together with our esteemed partners BOCSG, ICBCSG, China Cultural Centre and Professor Li, we amplify our efforts for Project Excellence in Singapore. Today's event is a meaningful platform for public to learn about the convenience of paying with UnionPay cards and UnionPay enabled e-wallets while visiting China. Through this partnership, we aim to empower travellers with all the relevant tools and knowledge they need to navigate China confidently, ensuring every journey is rewarding."

Professor. Li Liang Yi, President, China Express Travel(s) Pte Ltd said, "As a partner, I am honoured to collaborate with UnionPay, a leading global payment brand, to introduce their products and offerings to my followers. UnionPay's commitment to providing streamlined and secure payment experiences aligns perfectly with my mission to offer valuable resources to my audience."

This event held in Singapore stems from UnionPay's launch of "Project Excellence 2024" that is themed "Explore China Your Way with UnionPay", which is aimed at elevating payment services in China for the benefits of international visitors. Other initiatives in Singapore tied to "Project Excellence 2024" include the recently inked Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bank of China Singapore (BOCSG) inaugural launch of the first UnionPay Splendor Plus Credit and Debit Card in Southeast Asia.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world's largest Cardholder base. With acceptance in 183 countries and regions, UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest Cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay Cardholders and merchants.

In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. In Singapore, a range of UnionPay Cards and apps are enabled to scan UnionPay QR Code including BOC Mobile Banking, DBS PayLah!, DCS Cards, Huawei Pay, ICBC Mobile Banking, OCBC Digital App and Nestia. For more information on UnionPay Singapore, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/sg

