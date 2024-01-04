Quickplay soars as Tier 1 customers ride transformation wave in 2023

Unprecedented concurrent launches of MSG+, YES Network, Local Now, TWC, Pilipinas Live and more show power of cloud-native, open-architecture platform

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickplay today announced another banner year of OTT transformation at scale, highlighted by the unprecedented launch of multiple new services – including MSG+, YES Network, Pilipinas Live, Allen Media Group's Local Now and The Weather Channel and more – all in parallel.

Quickplay's cloud-native, open architecture platform supported the simultaneous migration and launch of multiple new Tier 1 services across the globe, while at the same time accommodating significant growth from existing customers. The Quickplay platform handled the most complex and diverse use cases in the industry and expedited the ability of customers to future-proof their businesses, reshaping sports and entertainment experiences for tens of millions of consumers around the world, while laying the groundwork for an AI-driven future.

"What we accomplished in the past year was hands-down an industry record," said André Christensen , CEO and Co-founder of Quickplay. "Our team and our superior architecture were exceptional in driving massive change that accelerated the streaming ambitions of some of the industry's biggest brands, as well as in roadmapping and executing on the next wave of streaming innovation. We have become the No. 1 trusted go-to-partner for Tier 1 sports and entertainment for future-proofing and solving their transformation needs"

In a challenging 2023 macro-economic environment, Quickplay experienced dramatic customer success that drove significant growth in platform usage, including many billions of minutes streamed, millions of video assets and thousands of linear, live and FAST events. In addition, Quickplay helped vault OTT to the future via swift and seamless integrations with AI marketplaces, including its partnership with Google Cloud.

"Architecture matters in OTT: ours is enabling customers to control their own roadmaps and monetization strategies, leading to better business outcomes and time-to-market advantages in delivering innovation to their consumers," Christensen continued. "These architectural advantages have also allowed our customers to set the pace in applying AI marketplace capabilities that enhance customer engagement and drive monetization."

Based on five architectural pillars , the Quickplay platform is engineered to propel rapid time to market for the world's leading OTT brands. Tier 1 providers such as MSG Networks' MSG+, Rogers Sports & Media's Sportsnet SN NOW, PLDT Smart, Cignal TV, Pilipinas Live, aha, and others are leveraging the platform architecture – Open, Modular Workflow, End-to-End Orchestration, Dedicated-Instance Deployment, and Cloud-Native Design – to control their product roadmaps, efficiently and reliably scale, and provide their viewers with the best streaming experiences possible.

Quickplay's architecture helped power the company to multiple awards, most notably a second straight Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. The company also received two CSI Awards at IBC – Best Live OTT Technology or Service for its partnership with Harmonic on the YES app; and Best Sports Broadcast or Streaming Innovation for dynamic ad insertion in live sports content – as well as other honors.

Quickplay's latest collaboration with Google Cloud , which debuted at IBC 2023, also unlocks generative AI-powered consumer engagement, satisfaction, and monetization. The Quickplay Media Companion tool uses the Quickplay CMS, Google Cloud's Vertex AI marketplace and Large Learning Models (LLMs) to elevate the entertainment experience via voice interactions that help viewers discover content that meets their personal desires. The companion app, developed by a team of Quickplay and Google Cloud technologists, shows Quickplay enables providers to rapidly take advantage of Generative AI.

"In the near future, AI and super aggregation both will be essential to OTT providers' success," said Paul Pastor , CBO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Our platform's seamless integration with cloud providers' AI marketplaces and the ability to aggregate video and digital services will enable service innovation and differentiation – defining market winners in the years to come."'

To continue to connect with industry leaders across the OTT and streaming sectors, Quickplay will be hosting meetings in its suite at the Aria Resort and Casino at CES 2024 in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12. For the second consecutive year, the company will take a leading role in elevating the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community within the tech industry as a sponsor of the LGBTQ+ Meet Up on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4-6 PM PT, in partnership with the Consumer Technology Association.

