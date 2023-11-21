Xavier Marlé joins Quickplay as Regional Sales Director, Southeast Asia & Australia/New Zealand

Expands Quickplay footprint and expertise in fast-growing OTT market area

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavier Marlé, who has helped to shape technology transformations and business successes for media and entertainment companies throughout the Asia-Pacific and EMEA markets, has been named Regional Sales Director, Southeast Asia & Australia/New Zealand for Quickplay.

Marlé, a trusted resource for Tier 1 customers for nearly two decades, will support the OTT industry's burgeoning need for fast, flexible, scalable solutions that will continue to drive viewer engagement and monetization in the coming Generative AI era. He will work directly with providers to help them leverage Quickplay's cloud-native, open architected OTT platform to create end-to-end and modular solutions that can support multiple brands and business models from a single backend.

"We are continuing to invest in Asia as demand for Quickplay's cloud native, modular platform continues to grow," said Paul Pastor, CBO and Co-Founder of Quickplay. "Xavier Marlé has the strong engineering background, the keen understanding of customers' needs, and the deep relationships to help Quickplay customers build products that will deliver business success today and in the future."

"With Generative AI on every streaming provider's roadmap, architecture will matter more than ever to OTT success in the coming years," said Marlé. "Quickplay's engineering leadership and its clear vision of the future are helping its customers build the new features that are engaging and monetizing customers today and are simplifying integration of powerful AI capabilities in the years to come."

Marlé has been a catalyst for industry change in APAC over the past nine years, leading sales, business development and other functions in the region for Brightcove, Seachange, iFeelSmart and iWedia. Previously he had led Verimatrix's APAC pre-sales activity and held product, technical account management and project engineering roles with SITA, Viaccess Orca, and eServGlobal. He holds master's degrees in computer science from the University of Montreal as well as University Denis Diderot in Paris.

"MVPDs and telco providers in the Asia-Pacific market have been among the most innovative in leveraging the power of the cloud and open architectures," said Jim Vinh, head of APAC sales for Quickplay. "With the addition of Xavier, we're continuing to up our game in the region by providing our customers and prospects with access to world-class sales and support that can expedite deployments and business success."

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Global leaders in sports and entertainment are using the Quickplay platform to deliver OTT services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

About Quickplay

Quickplay is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative open architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Quickplay is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chennai, India, and Europe. Quickplay is a two-time winner of the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment. For more information, visit http://quickplay.com/ .

