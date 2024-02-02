Raising the Bar, SMARTIES™ APAC 2023 Showcases the Great Minds of Marketing at the 12th Anniversary Event

Celebration of Talent: this renowned award recognizes marketing masterminds who resonate locally and drive global change

SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Global APAC, is elated to celebrate the 12th SMARTIES™ APAC Awards, the world's first marketing award honoring and awarding outstanding innovation resulting in significant business impact across Asia Pacific, presented with a stunning ceremony at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. Winners of SMARTIES™ 2023 will be featured in the MMA Business Impact Index (BII) - a globally acclaimed index that identifies, ranks, and awards top agencies, advertisers, brands, and solution providers in the industry.

SMARTIES APAC 2023

Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC, and Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide remarked, "We are witnessing the exemplifying marketing mastery across the region. My heartfelt congratulations to this year's SMARTIES™ APAC winners! We commend your dedication to cultural understanding and community impact, which promises a brighter future for marketing in Asia Pacific."

The quest to set the benchmark for marketing excellence in Asia Pacific was led by an esteemed, world-class jury of 29 high-profile marketers from SMARTIES™ APAC 2023. Chaired by industry icons such as Richa Goswami, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Fidelity International, Caroline Foo, President Director of Shiseido Cosmetics Indonesia and Tran Tue Tri, CEO of Vietnam's Pharmacity.

Expressing the excitement and admiration for the high quality of entries seen this year, Richa Goswami, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Fidelity International and a member of the SMARTIES™ APAC jury, stated: "Monumental congratulations to the visionary winners of the SMARTIES APAC 2023 awards! This world-class work shows the immense power of innovative marketing to break through the clutter. We passionately support these honors as we celebrate the trailblazing APAC talent spearheading unparalleled innovation and creativity in the industry. The bar has been raised yet again thanks to these marketing masterminds! It is always a partnership at play between the brands and the agencies who dream and deliver on great work so once again a heartfelt congratulations. Keep dreaming!!"

The diverse jury of regional marketing leaders rigorously reviewed over 100 boundary-pushing submissions across six channels: Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, Impact Media, Emerging Tech Marketing, E-commerce marketing and Creative. The assessment commenced with a screening council comprising more than 100 marketing leaders, who carefully evaluated all entries for creative impact and business results to determine the finalists.

This year's winners pushed boundaries by demonstrating exceptional creativity, fine-tuning global strategies, and executing nuanced local approaches that resonated in the diverse APAC markets – an extraordinary feat amidst economic uncertainty.

24 Gold, 30 Silver and 25 Bronze category awards were presented, as well as 12 special industry awards:

PMAX won the well-deserved accolade of Digital Agency of the Year, Bobble AI Media was named the Enabling Technology Company of the Year and Media.Monks took home the prestigious Specialist Agency of the Year.

Grab, along with creative powerhouse Leo Burnett Indonesia, achieved top recognitions as Publisher of the Year and Creative Agency of the Year, respectively. Wavemaker Indonesia secured the title of Media Agency of the Year, while Mindshare was honoured as Agency Network of the Year for its impactful regional efforts. In addition, WPP, the Holding Agency Company of the Year was recognised for its overall industry leadership.

Iconic brand Oreo won Brand of the Year for its nimble APAC marketing that resonated locally amid challenged. Grab won the Most Resilient Brand award for steadfastly serving regional consumers despite the difficult circumstances. Mondelez International was named as Advertiser of the Year for its brilliant, tailored campaign across Asia Pacific.

Finally, the "BLACKPINK In Your Oreo" campaign's seamless integration with the K-Pop culture earned the coveted Best in Show/Grand Prix award, highlighting the power of creative partnerships in today's marketing landscape.

Caroline Foo, President Director of Shiseido Cosmetics Indonesia, commented: "Serving on the esteemed SMARTIES™ APAC jury is a privilege every year – but 2023 proved to be a particular standout showcase of Asia Pacific marketing innovation. My sincerest congratulations to these impressive winners! The sheer talent on display gives me enormous confidence in the bright future of our industry."

MMA SMARTIES ™ is currently organised in 17 global markets and 6 markets in APAC, including India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, with the regional program, APAC, headquartered in Singapore.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the whole ecosystem of marketers, MarTech, and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today.

