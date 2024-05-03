SMARTIES™ Awards 2024: Calling All Innovative Marketers Worldwide!

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Global, a not-for-profit organization, officially opens for entries for the prestigious 2024 SMARTIES™ Awards. This annual competition celebrates outstanding brands, agencies, and marketers across the globe, encouraging them to submit their most creative and impactful marketing campaigns.

SMARTIES APAC 2024 is now open for submissions

The program continuously strives for growth, solidifying its position as a cornerstone for showcasing exceptional marketing case studies. With a relentless focus on innovation and measurable results, the SMARTIES™ attracts the brightest marketing minds across the globe, fostering a platform for shared excellence.

Understanding the diverse landscape of marketing excellence, the SMARTIES™ program offers:

"The marketing landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, fueled by ever-evolving technologies," says Rohit Dadwal, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide. "The SMARTIES™ Awards adapt to these changes, recognizing innovations in e-commerce, social media, MarTech, and their ability to deliver significant business impact and positively influence lives."

SMARTIES™ winners receive industry recognition beyond the trophy. They'll be added to WARC 100's ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for media, as well as RECMA's global scoring of media agencies, plus the MMA Business Impact Index showcasing the best in marketing globally.

The 2024 SMARTIES™ Call for Entries on-time deadline is July 12th, 2024. Marketers and agencies are encouraged to participate across country-level, regional, and global awards. Gold, Silver, and Bronze accolades will be awarded in each category, with top performers receiving the program's highest honors: Advertiser of the Year, Publisher/Media Company of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Agency of the Year and Best in Show.

A distinguished panel comprised of senior brand marketers and industry leaders will evaluate all finalists.

For more information on the award categories, the online submission process and the prestigious SMARTIES™ gala (to be announced in the second half of 2024), please visit the relevant websites linked above.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

