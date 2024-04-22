Reshaping MTR^advertising: New Face New Era Unveiled

HONG KONG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Media, a leading outdoor advertising company in Hong Kong, successfully concluded an event – New Face New Era of MTR^ advertising at M+ Museum with presence of over 200 distinguished guests form MTR Corporation, advertising agencies and clients. The exciting event unveiled the upcoming developments of MTR^ advertising, emphasizing the pivotal role of digitalization and importance of customer engagement in reshaping the industry.

Group photo officiating guests (from left to right: Mr. Richard Helliker, Chief Operating Officer at Bravo Media Limited, Mr. Andy Lau, General Manager - Commercial (Designate), MTR Corporation, Ms. Jeny Yeung, Managing Director of Hong Kong Transport Services, MTR Corporation, Mr. Richard Pétignaud, Managing Director of Bravo Media Limited, Ms. Margaret Chu, General Manager - Commercial of Hong Kong Transport Services, MTR Corporation, Ms. Teresa Fung, Chief Media and Business Development Manager of Hong Kong Transport Services, MTR Corporation, Ms. Linda Lam, Chief Growth Officer of Bravo Media Limited)

We were truly honoured to have esteemed officiating guests join us for the event kick-off ceremony. Among them were Ms. Jeny Yeung, Managing Director – Hong Kong Transport Services at MTR Corporation; Ms. Margeret Chu, General Manager – Commercial at MTR Corporation; Ms. Teresa Fung, Chief Media and Business Development Manager at MTR Corporation; Mr. Adam Leishman, CEO of Bravo Holdings; Mr. Richard Pétignaud, Managing Director of Bravo Media Limited; and Ms. Linda Lam, Chief Growth Officer of Bravo Media Limited. Their presence added significant prestige to the occasion.

The event provided an exclusive platform for our guests to witness pioneering advancements and innovations that are set to reshape out-of-home advertising. It was an opportunity for advertisers to experience firsthand cutting-edge advertising solutions, offering brands to engage and connect with their target audiences.

Mr. Adam Leishman, CEO of Bravo Holdings, expressed his excitement following the successful launch of the MTR^ advertising concession in January 2024, "Here at Bravo Media, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries, exploring new horizons, and delivering promising advertising solutions and innovations through the MTR^ advertising platform. We firmly believe the promising future it holds."

Mr. Richard Pétignaud, Managing Director of Bravo Media, emphasized the significance of media digitalization and the advancement of MTR^ advertising, "I am thrilled to announce the aggressive DigitalAd Network expansion plan, and the launch of a number of Mega Digital Zones at the prime MTR stations," Mr. Pétignaud enthusiastically stated. "These new initiatives will provide advertisers with unparalleled opportunities to create impactful and engaging advertising campaigns."

As the keynote speaker, Mr. Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO of Pavegen, captivated the audiences with his profound understanding of sustainability and customer engagement. His thought-provoking speech on "Driving Sustainable Customer Engagement: Exploring the Intersection of Customer Engagement and ESG" inspired the guests on how to drive customer engagement and build brand loyalty through ESG initiative.

The event also featured a dynamic panel discussion on "How to build customer engagement in MTR^advertising, moderated by Ms. Cecilia Yau, Mainland China and HK Media Leader at PwC China. Esteemed panellists, included Ms. Ada Lau, Brand Director of WeChat Pay HK, Mr. Rudi Leung, Founder & Director of Hungry Digital, Ms. Sonia Tai, Head of Business of Maxim's Cakes & Affiliated Brands of Maxims Group, and Ms. Yvonne Lau, Managing Director of Zenith HK, sharing their valuable insights and expertise.

With the evolution of MTR^ advertising, it further solidifies Bravo Media's position as a key player in Hong Kong's OOH advertising market, setting the stage for a new era in the industry, where our innovative solutions and strategic partnerships will shape the future of advertising!

About Bravo Media Limited

Founded in Nov 2021, Bravo Media is a leading out-of-home media company in Hong Kong specializing in transit advertising. Currently, Bravo Media is the exclusive advertising agency operating Citybus's bus body advertising and the exclusive advertising agency of MTR^ advertising managing media resources across MTR's East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail and MTR Bus. Built upon a team of media veterans, creative and industry professionals, Bravo Media is committed to providing innovative and effective out-of-home advertising solutions to advertisers fostering brands connect with their target audiences and achieve their business goals.

^MTR here refers to East Rail Line, Tuen Ma Line, Light Rail, and MTR Bus

