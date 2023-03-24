Resident Evil 4 releases today, March 24th - Free Demo is also available for download

Survival is just the beginning

TOKYO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 24th, is the official release date of Resident Evil 4, the remake of the 2005 original game. Rebuilt for 2023 to bring state-of-the-art survival horror, Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original title while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics to bring players the latest survival horror experience.

Resident Evil 4 releases today, March 24th

The horrors and action are even more thrilling than before, delving deeper into the intentions of the original Resident Evil 4. Explore a wide variety of gameplay strategies by utilizing an extensive range of character actions. Life and death, terror and catharsis inextricably intersect in this superb survival horror, bringing novel and exciting experience not only to new players, but also seasoned series fans.

In addition, the release date for the series' popular free to play DLC expansion, THE MERCENARIES, has been officially confirmed!

Practice your skills now to achieve a high score!

Moreover, a free demo version of the game is also available for download. Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo offers a taste of the polished graphics, as well as the tension and exhilaration which players can experience in the full game. Players can also enjoy the Chainsaw Demo without any limitations on time and number of tries.

So, why not try playing the demo first?

More on Chainsaw Demo here

https://www.residentevil.com/re4/en-asia/topics/demo/

Last but not least, a comical short anime created by the Japanese animation company "Nippon Animation" is currently available online!

Seems like Leon and Ashley are happily dancing without any care in the world, but something seems very off...?!

All three episodes are a must-see!

Product name: Resident Evil 4

Supported platforms: PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

Number of players: 1 player

Release date: 24th March, 2023 (Friday)

Rating: If your product is to be released in Taiwan or Australia, please be sure to include the rating mark in the product description section of your manuscript. (Please download the mark from the following link)

Trademark: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Official site: https://www.residentevil.com/re4/en-asia/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/resident-evil-4-releases-today-march-24th---free-demo-is-also-available-for-download-301779388.html



SOURCE Capcom