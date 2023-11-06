Reviving retired buses into luxury suites: The Bus Collective unveils Southeast Asia's first resort hotel using repurposed buses

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Changi Village, The Bus Collective isn't just a resort hotel; it's a testament to innovation and sustainability.

Picture this: once retired public buses, now transformed into elegant and eco-conscious luxury suites. This visionary project, a collaboration between WTS Travel ("WTS") and partners, brings a truly one-of-a-kind experience to Southeast Asia.

As the sun sets over Changi Village, a fleet of repurposed buses stands tall, each one meticulously crafted to offer a unique blend of comfort and luxury. But that's just the beginning. The Bus Collective isn't just a place to rest; it's a sanctuary where history meets tranquillity in a way that's never been seen before.

The grand opening event was officiated by Minister Dr Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education & Foreign Affairs and Grassroots Adviser for East Coast GRC GROs (Siglap). Under the Green and Vibrant pillars of the East Coast Plan, the project brings to life the possibilities of repurposing for sustainable actions. The Bus Collective will enhance the Changi Village leisure ecosystem and create employment opportunities.

WTS Travel Managing Director, Micker Sia said: "By introducing The Bus Collective, we are redefining luxury hospitality, and pioneering an eco-conscious approach to tourism in Singapore. This visionary project showcases the powerful synergy between nature, tourism, and environmentalism for the greater good of our community. Through innovative thinking and resourceful execution, we are breathing new life into retired buses, transforming them into an unparalleled experience for our guests."

Unparalleled sustainability through repurposing

The Bus Collective proudly stands as a testament to the potential of innovative design thinking in driving positive change.

Each guest room, born from the rebirth of retired buses, not only rejuvenates these vehicles but also establishes a precedent for integrating eco-conscious practices within the construction and hospitality sectors.

This distinctive approach showcases the harmonious convergence of creativity, environmentalism, and tourism, enriching our community and forging unforgettable experiences for both locals and tourists.

Seamlessly integrated luxury and environmentalism

The Bus Collective redefines luxury hospitality by seamlessly integrating elegant comfort with environmental consciousness.

Luxury isn't an afterthought; it's the very essence of our hospitality. Guest rooms exude a blend of comfort and sophistication, boasting features like composite lamination, marble tops, invigorating rain showers, sumptuous beds, and lavish bathtubs.

Our service staff are adept at providing tailored experiences, ensuring that guests preferences are met with the utmost care.

Connecting to Changi Village's vibrant ecosystem and to Singapore's myriad attractions

Strategically positioned, The Bus Collective complements the vibrant Changi Village ecosystem, offering guests effortless access to attractions such as the Changi East Boardwalk and Changi Chapel & Museum. It offers an Experiences Centre that organises mindfulness experiences as well as tours that look at the history and geography of Changi Village.

In support of launch, WTS has introduced a fleet of 20 new travel coaches for the benefit of guests travelling locally to attractions, as well as overland to and from Malaysia. Inbound tours and Sit-In-Coach tours are becoming more popular with tourists. The new coaches provide a premium, comfortable travel experience for our guests – whether enroute to The Bus Collective, or on their journey to see the many wonderful attractions of Singapore.

Community engagement and employment opportunities

The Bus Collective is committed to engaging with the community through the creation of employment and partnership opportunities.

Through employment, we hope to recruit and nurture a team of dedicated hospitality professionals, ensuring each guest receives the highest level of service.

Our engagement initiative seeks to strengthen the neighbourhood, especially small businesses by collaborating with them on guest experiences.

Guests can savour the rich culinary heritage of the area at nearby restaurants that we have identified. We are also working with tour operators to offer insightful journeys through Changi's history and natural beauty.

Through these partnerships, The Bus Collective sets a shining example of how a collaborative, community-centric approach can elevate the hospitality industry, offering guests an authentic and enriching stay that goes beyond the conventional hotel experience.

The Bus Collective represents a significant milestone in the revitalisation of Changi Village's tourism landscape. As Singapore strives to become a sustainable urban destination, The Bus Collective leads the way by exemplifying how eco-conscious elegance and comfort can harmoniously coexist.

For more information about The Bus Collective and to make reservations, please visit www.thebuscollective.com.

Room rates begin from SGD 398 inclusive of breakfast. Additional materials including the fact sheet and pictures are available at this link.

Information about WTS Travel ("WTS") and partners

About WTS Travel & Tours ("WTS Travel")

Incorporated in 1989, WTS Travel & Tours Pte Ltd is one of the top Singapore travel agencies that offers premier travel services in air-ticketing, coaches, cruises, group incentive tours, overseas package tours, and worldwide hotel reservations. We are also established as an inbound travel operator that offers tourists a wide range of tours, accommodation and ground transportation to major attractions across Singapore.

www.wtstravel.com.sg

About LHN Group

LHN Group is a real estate management services group with the distinguishing ability to generate value for our landlords and tenants through our expertise in space optimisation. We also provide complete facilities management and logistics services, which serve to complement our space optimisation business.

www.lhngroup.com

About Sky Win Holding

Sky Win Holding Pte Ltd is a Singapore headquartered investments holding group. It has interests in the tourism, lifestyle and eyewear industries. The group is committed to diversifying and investing in long-term sustainable opportunities.

