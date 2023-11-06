Reviving retired buses into luxury suites: The Bus Collective unveils Southeast Asia's first resort hotel using repurposed buses

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in Changi Village, The Bus Collective is a testament to innovation and sustainability.

Picture this: once retired public buses, now transformed into elegant and eco-conscious luxury suites. This visionary project brings a truly one-of-a-kind experience to Southeast Asia.

As the sun sets over Changi Village, a fleet of repurposed buses stands tall, each one meticulously crafted to offer a unique blend of comfort and luxury. But that's just the beginning. The Bus Collective isn't just a place to rest; it's a sanctuary where history meets tranquillity in a way that's never been seen before.

WTS Travel Managing Director, Micker Sia said: "The Bus Collective redefines luxury hospitality and pioneers an eco-conscious approach to tourism in Singapore. This visionary project showcases the powerful synergy between nature, tourism, and environmentalism for the greater good of our community. Through innovative thinking and resourceful execution, we are breathing new life into retired buses, transforming them into an unparalleled experience for our guests."

Unparalleled sustainability through repurposing

The Bus Collective showcases innovative design thinking driving positive change.

Each guest room, born from the rebirth of retired buses, rejuvenates these vehicles and establishes a precedent for integrating eco-conscious practices within the construction and hospitality sectors.

This distinctive approach blends creativity, environmentalism, and tourism, enriching the community and forging unforgettable experiences for both locals and tourists.

Seamlessly integrated luxury and environmentalism

The Bus Collective seamlessly integrates elegant comfort with environmental consciousness.

Luxury isn't an afterthought; it's the very essence of our hospitality. Guest rooms exude a blend of comfort and sophistication, boasting features like composite lamination, marble tops, invigorating rain showers, sumptuous beds, and lavish bathtubs.

Our staff excel in providing tailored experiences, ensuring guests' preferences are met with care.

Connecting to Changi Village's vibrant ecosystem and to Singapore's myriad attractions

Strategically positioned, The Bus Collective complements Changi Village's vibrancy, offering easy access to attractions like Changi East Boardwalk and Changi Chapel & Museum. An Experiences Centre organizes mindfulness activities and tours exploring the area's history and geography.

In support of the launch, WTS has introduced 20 new travel coaches for guests traveling to attractions and overland to and from Malaysia, providing a premium travel experience – whether enroute to The Bus Collective, or on their journey to see the many attractions of Singapore.

Engagement with the community

The Bus Collective engages the community through partnerships. Guests can savour local culinary heritage and discover Changi's history and natural beauty through insightful tours.

Through such partnerships, The Bus Collective sets a shining example of how a community-centric approach can offer guests an authentic and enriching stay beyond the conventional hotel experience.

For more information about The Bus Collective, please visit www.thebuscollective.com.

Room rates begin from SGD 398 inclusive of breakfast. Additional materials including the fact sheet and pictures are available at this link.

SOURCE The Bus Collective