Ruhens Unveils Exclusive Stone Midnight Colour for the New Ruhens Quint Model

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhens, a leader in home appliance innovation, is proud to announce the launch of a stunning new colour for its flagship water purifier model, the Ruhens Quint. The new Stone Midnight variant exudes elegance and sophistication, offering customers a sleek and modern aesthetic to complement any home or office setting.

Key Features of Ruhens Quint – Now in Stone Midnight

The Ruhens Quint is a state-of-the-art water purifier designed to meet the needs of modern households. With the latest in water purification technology, it ensures clean, safe, and easily accessible water for all. The new Stone Midnight finish adds a touch of luxury to its already impressive feature set:

Instant Temperature Control : With just a touch, access five different water temperatures ranging from cold (4°C) to ambient (20°C) , and hot (40°C, 70°C, 87°C) , perfect for everything from refreshing drinks to cooking needs.

: With just a touch, access five different water temperatures ranging from to , and , perfect for everything from refreshing drinks to cooking needs. Acuva Intensebeam Technology : Equipped with the cutting-edge Acuva Intensebeam technology, the Ruhens Quint boasts an advanced disinfection system that provides the highest levels of water purification.

: Equipped with the cutting-edge technology, the Ruhens Quint boasts an advanced disinfection system that provides the highest levels of water purification. Self-Cleaning Precision : The model features three distinct self-cleaning modes — Nozzle Sterilization with UV-C LED, UV Sterilization , and Self-Cleaning Function —ensuring optimal hygiene and minimal maintenance.

: The model features — with UV-C LED, , and —ensuring optimal hygiene and minimal maintenance. Smart Audio Guide: The built-in Audio Guide provides real-time notifications to keep users informed of the machine's status, making it easier than ever to maintain your water purifier.

Designed for Convenience and Style

Measuring 510mm in length, 160mm in width, and 415mm in height, the Ruhens Quint in Stone Midnight fits seamlessly into a wide range of spaces, adding both style and function. This compact yet powerful water purifier is a perfect blend of modern design and next-level technology.

HomeHedge's Commitment to Quality

As a brand committed to bringing high-quality, innovative products to the market, Ruhens continues to push boundaries with the Ruhens Quint. With its superior filtration system, smart features, and elegant design, the Ruhens Quint in Stone Midnight provides customers with the ultimate water purification experience.

A Word From HomeHedge

"We are excited to introduce the Stone Midnight colour for our Ruhens Quint model. This sleek, modern design paired with our leading water purification technology ensures that our customers receive not only the best in water quality but also a stylish addition to their homes or offices," said Regine Kwa, General Manager of HomeHedge.

Availability

The Ruhens Quint in Stone Midnight is available for pre-order exclusively at Ruhens HQ and online. Visit us at:

Ruhens HQ

33 Ubi Avenue 3, #01-32, Vertex, Singapore 408868

Check it out online here .

About HomeHedge

HomeHedge Pte Ltd is a premier supplier of high-quality home appliances in Singapore, offering a diverse range of products from globally recognized brand Ruhens and our homegrown brand Bbyeol. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, exceptional product quality, and dependable service, we strive to provide the perfect solutions for every household need. Over the years, Hedge Pte Ltd has become the trusted choice for Singaporean families, delivering innovative and reliable home appliances designed to enhance everyday living.

