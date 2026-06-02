RX Japan GK to Host "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR SUMMER, Showcasing Export-ready Japanese Foods to Southeast Asian Buyers

TOKYO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Japan GK will host "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR SUMMER from June 24-26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, offering buyers from Southeast Asia and around the world a dedicated opportunity to discover export-ready Japanese food and beverage products.

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As demand for Japanese products continues to grow across Southeast Asia -- driven by strong interest in matcha and other premium ingredients -- the exhibition provides a timely platform to explore not only matcha-based items, but also a wide variety of high-quality Japanese foods developed specifically for overseas markets. Visitors can discover products ranging from processed foods and beverages to premium, health-oriented, and value-added items suitable for retail, food service, and distribution.

"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR is a B2B trade exhibition composed exclusively of Japanese exhibitors actively engaged in overseas exports, organised with the strong support of Japanese government bodies. The show is designed for importers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers, foodservice operators, and trading companies seeking long-term partnerships and new product opportunities.

The 2026 summer edition is expected to welcome over 25,000 professional visitors and feature 700 exhibitors, including concurrent exhibitions, making it one of the largest sourcing platforms for Japanese food exports. These scales and diversity provide buyers with a broad product choice and strong opportunities for structured business discussions.

The fair will be held concurrently with JFEX SUMMER (8th JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO) and Food LogiX SUMMER, Japan's international food logistics exhibition, creating a comprehensive sourcing environment that connects products, logistics, and market-entry solutions under one roof. A single registration grants access to all concurrent shows, maximizing the value of each visit.

Visitor registration is now open via the official website: https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb.html

For Southeast Asian buyers in particular, "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR SUMMER offers a strategic gateway to Japan's export-focused food industry, allowing visitors to stay ahead of consumer trends, discover globally appealing Japanese products, and build sustainable business relationships.

SOURCE RX Japan GK