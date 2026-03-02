RX Japan GK Announces FaW TOKYO 2026, Japan's Largest Fashion Trade Show

TOKYO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Japan GK announces the opening of visitor registration for the 29th edition of FaW TOKYO -- FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL, one of Japan's largest fashion trade shows, taking place from April 8-10, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring approximately 700 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, and 20,000 visitors from 50 countries and regions, bringing together the global fashion.

Image 1:

FaW TOKYO 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan's leading fashion trade show

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fk3qm-JIDlNJBlIH1hz7p0CZ_5Vrdb31/view?usp=drive_link

Image 2:

Global brands and suppliers showcase latest fashion products at FaW TOKYO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/106iY6DqqI4Ui6b-NGvOF5AxTgvEhHA-l/view?usp=drive_link

For Taiwanese fashion brands and industry professionals, FaW TOKYO serves as a practical platform for expanding international visibility and connecting with buyers from Asia, Europe, and other global markets. The show has seen consistent participation from Taiwanese exhibitors and visitors, supported by its reputation as an efficient B2B fashion trade exhibition.

In the April 2026 edition, multiple exhibitors from Taiwan are scheduled to participate. Industry groups such as the Taiwan Textile Federation and the Taiwan Footwear Manufacturers Association are expected to showcase member companies specializing in functional textiles, footwear materials, and OEM/ODM solutions, including sustainable and value-added manufacturing.

FaW TOKYO features nine specialized shows, including the SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO and FASHION SOURCING EXPO, attracting international buyers seeking reliable manufacturing, ethical production, and future-ready materials. The newly launched REUSE BUSINESS EXPO will also spotlight circular business models such as resale platforms, repair technologies, and authentication services, areas of growing interest for brands pursuing sustainable growth.

Image 3:

Buyers and fashion professionals networking at FaW TOKYO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/159epv12owX4v0SBN0mN_bygMidBQ8Btz/view?usp=drive_link

Image 4:

Diverse fashion zones covering apparel, textiles, bags, and accessories

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZvibU3aTsQIGO2_2AwybcbdooYbLuooa/view?usp=drive_link

Beyond the exhibition floor, registered visitors benefit from business-matching tools, product search functions, seminars, venue navigation, and complimentary interpreter support, enabling efficient and productive meetings with global partners.

FaW TOKYO 2026 APRIL provides Taiwanese exhibitors and buyers with a focused environment to present their capabilities, explore new ideas, and build global business connections. At a time when supply chain diversification and sustainable sourcing are increasingly important, FaW TOKYO offers a timely opportunity to meet qualified partners in one place.

For full show information and registration, please visit RX Japan's official website: https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/spring/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-tw&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site

