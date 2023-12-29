Seerslab Forges Strategic Partnerships at MINT Vietnam Conference to Bring Mixed Reality Technology to Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerslab, a media technology and content start-up specializing in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (AR) solutions and content, recently participated in the MINT Vietnam Buyer/Investor conference held in Hanoi, Vietnam from December 12th to 15th.

MOU Signing Ceremony in MINT VIETNAM

The conference supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea and established under the '2023 Metaverse Global Marketing Support Project' conducted by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). Seerslab signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with two major Vietnamese tech companies, Web3Space and GTS, to pursue strategic partnerships and joint business opportunities.

Seerslab was among 13 other buyers from Vietnam at the conference exploring synergies with Vietnam's thriving IT sector. Through the MOUs and forthcoming collaborations, Seerslab aims to introduce its innovative technologies like Vision-AI, AR and Metaverse platforms to Vietnam. This opens up possibilities for B2B partnerships and brings new mixed-reality experiences to Vietnamese users.

"SeersLab, founded in Silicon Valley in 2014, is a technology-driven content company with expertise in augmented reality and metaverse technologies. We appreciate the opportunity provided by the MINT Conference to create business opportunities with skilled Vietnamese companies," said Michel Chong, CEO of SeersLab.

The company's virtual world platform, Mirrortown, was launched first in Korea, and there are plans for global expansion in 2024. Mirrortown enables map-based exploration for users to experience the thrill of navigating the virtual world through spaces mirroring the real world.

Be among the first to explore the immersive virtual worlds of Mirrortown and the innovative augmented reality of ARGear and Hypen. Visit the links below to learn more and sign up.

Mirrortown: Transport yourself to spectacular virtual spaces at Mirrortown.io

ARGear: See the natural world in a whole new way with augmented reality at Argear.io

Hypen: AI-driven university matching system in Korea based on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) results. Unlock your universities at Hypen.ai

For business inquiries, please get in touch with [email protected].

About SeersLab

Seerslab is a Vision AI-based Mixed Reality (MR) specialist that seamlessly connects real and virtual worlds, popularizing MR environments. The company provides MR content and platform solutions by combining expertise in human, spatial and platform understanding technologies.

SOURCE Seerslab