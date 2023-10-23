Sendbird Expands Customer Choices through Integration of Meta's Llama2

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird announces the integration of Meta's open-source Large Language Model (LLM), Llama2, into its AI-based communication platform. This strategic move solidifies Sendbird's position at the forefront of the industry, granting enterprise customers unparalleled flexibility in utilizing generative AI chatbot while adhering to their specific operational strategies and security preferences.

Meta's Llama2 is an open-source LLM trained on a vast dataset of billions of words, freely available for anyone to use according to their specific needs. The advantage of Llama2 is its open-source nature, allowing users to tailor its utilization according to their precise requirements, system configurations, training methods, and use cases. This adaptability significantly reduces the risk associated with exposing or exploiting sensitive corporate information during the LLM training process. Not only does it instill greater trust in the system, but it also ensures compliance with ethical data usage standards and legal regulations.

Recognizing the importance of data security, Sendbird now offers enterprise customers the option to leverage the open-source LLM, Llam2. This move enhances the protection of corporate data residing on Sendbird's servers, mitigating potential threats of data leaks and unauthorized access. Sendbird is dedicated to further developing technologies that fine-tune Llama2 for enterprise clients, striking a harmonious balance between data security and optimized LLM performance.

Mr. Kim Dongshin, CEO of Sendbird, expresses his enthusiasm for this innovative integration. He emphasized how the incorporation of Llma2 caters to Sendbird's diverse clientele, encompassing businesses, financial institutions, and small enterprises. It offers them a spectrum of choices and the flexibility required to harness the potential of generative AI, ensuring that Sendbird's customers consistently have access to cutting-edge communication tools for seamless client interactions.

Sendbird's latest offering, an AI chatbot featuring Llama2, is now available for deployment. From October 20, businesses can embrace this innovative technology via web and mobile apps, making a significant advancement in the domain of AI-driven communication.

For further information and firsthand experience, please visit the following link: https://Sendbird.com/products/open-source-llama2-integration/

About Sendbird:

As a member of the Global Digital Innovation Network (formerly known as Born2Global Centre), Sendbird is a technology company that provides leading enterprise chat solutions. Their comprehensive communication platform includes chat, voice, video, and management desk services. Sendbird enables swift integration of these features into various applications and websites, supporting over seven billion messages monthly. Prominent international clients, including Rakuten, PayPay, AirAsia, Reddit, Hinge, Paytm, as well as leading South Korean companies like SSG.com, KB Kookmin Bank, and Baedal Minjok, have successfully leveraged Sendbird's technology. Having secured over $200 million in investments from top Silicon Valley VCs, Sendbird is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA.

