Sendbird Launches AI Chatbot-powered "Salesforce Connector"

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird, a leading global provider of web and mobile communication APIs, announced the official launch of its AI chatbot-powered "Salesforce Connector."

Sendbird's 'Salesforce Connector' is a customer service chat solution seamlessly integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud, the world's leading CRM platform.

Sendbird's 'Salesforce Connector' can be easily implemented without any coding required.

With Sendbird's 'Salesforce Connector', businesses can conduct customer support chats directly within Salesforce, without the need for separate applications. This integration streamlines customer support processes by displaying agent availability, assigned cases, and simplifying the overall consultation procedure. Moreover, by incorporating Sendbird's Smart Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot solution, personalized customer service experiences akin to human interactions are now possible.

Additionally, leveraging ChatGPT technology, the connector can summarize past customer interactions, assess message appropriateness, and automatically generate comprehensive chat transcripts upon session completion. Features such as real-time message notifications and automatic translation further enhance usability.

Notably, these advanced functionalities are easily implementable without the need for extensive coding. Unlike traditional solutions that may take over a month for review, development, and deployment, Sendbird's Salesforce Connector can be up and running in a matter of hours, exemplifying its prowess as a user-friendly SaaS solution for enterprise needs.

"Salesforce Connector is poised to become a must-have tool for streamlining customer support operations efficiently and enhancing service quality through personalized experiences," said Sanghee Lee, General Manager of Sendbird APAC.

Sendbird's 'Salesforce Connector' is available for download through the Salesforce AppExchange marketplace.

About Sendbird:

Sendbird is the world's leading communication and AI chatbot platform, serving over 4,000 global enterprises. The company's platform provides a broad range of features like real-time chat, voice, and video calling, that are easy and quick to integrate into apps, facilitating seamless communication between users and brands. Notably, Sendbird's Smart Assistant solution allows the creation and deployment of AI chatbots without coding. Among its prominent global clients are Yahoo Sports, Careem, Ola, Rally Health, Carousell, Virgin Mobile UAE, Dream11, Paytm, Grand Rounds, Teladoc, Accolade, Hinge, Picpay, Rakuten, among others. Sendbird has received investments from ICONIQ Growth, Tiger Global Management, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator.

Sendbird is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA.

SOURCE Sendbird