Shandong, China, Launches a Centralized Promotion Activity of "Hospitality Shandong Good Products Shandong" in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On the morning of November 10th, the opening ceremony of the "Hospitality Shandong Good Products Shandong" 2023 Beijing Promotion Event was held at the Beijing Exhibition Hall. More than 500 guests from all walks of life and nearly 200 domestic and foreign media reporters gathered in the capital Beijing to appreciate the beauty of "hospitable Shandong" and experience the beauty of "good Shandong".

Lin Wu, Secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhou Naixiang, Deputy Secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Governor, made a keynote presentation.

In his speech, Lin Wu said that Shandong is a populous, economic, and cultural province, an important industrial base in China, and a strategic fulcrum for economic development in the northern region. In recent years, Shandong has continued to strengthen regional public brands, focusing on improving service quality and product quality. The "hospitable Shandong Good Product Shandong" has become a shining business card for Shandong's high-quality development. This business card is rooted in the cultural fertile soil of Qi Feng Lu Yun, showcasing the surging momentum of innovation and creation, reflecting the relentless pursuit of excellence, and showcasing the confident charm of openness and inclusiveness. We will focus on shaping a "good brand", providing "good service", strengthening "good quality", and telling "good stories", so as to make the "hospitable Shandong, good product Shandong" famous and renowned worldwide.

Zhou Naixiang said that today, we are holding this event in Beijing to present the beautiful business card of "hospitable Shandong, good product Shandong" to the world. A trip to Shandong, a lifelong love for Shandong. Welcome everyone to Shandong frequently, feel the hospitality, share the prosperity of good products, taste the charm of Qi Feng Lu Yun, and experience the golden love.

At the opening ceremony, Shandong Province leaders Bai Yugang, Zeng Zanrong, and Zhang Haibo, relying on the image display of Qingzhou Museum, Yellow River Heavy Truck, and Inspur Smart RV Camp, respectively from the perspectives of culture, economy, and technology, introduced the "hospitable Shandong Good Product Shandong" to everyone.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily