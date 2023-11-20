Shinsegae Duty Free Opens Chanel Mega Beauty "CHANEL WONDERLAND" at Incheon Airport Terminal 2

CHANEL WONDERLAND: The Largest Duty-Free podium event at Incheon International Airport

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free is excited to announce the grand opening of "CHANEL WONDERLAND," the largest mega-beauty podium in the duty-free Asia, in collaboration with Chanel, at the Incheon International Airport branch (Terminal 2) on November 16, 2023.

" CHANEL WONDERLAND" is a mesmerizing mega podium designed to create a magical experience for travelers during the holiday season. With its grand dimensions, standing at 7 meters in height and occupying approximately 130 square meters, this podium is set to redefine the duty-free experience. It is brought to life with the theme of "the magic of a special holiday with Chanel."

Upon entering "CHANEL WONDERLAND," visitors will be captivated by the enchanting ambiance. A surprise awaits as they open a Chanel gift box, revealing yet another Chanel gift box, surrounded by a Christmas tree made of exquisite Chanel perfume sculptures and gift boxes. This fairy tale-inspired wonderland is beautifully designed in classic white and black tones, reflecting Chanel's unique elegance, adorned with vibrant gold accents.

Shinsegae Duty Free has gone the extra mile to ensure an unforgettable experience for customers during the holiday season. Visitors to "CHANEL WONDERLAND" will have the opportunity to explore Chanel's latest holiday season products, including exclusive limited-edition items only available in the CHANEL WONDERLAND. The experience extends to the chance to test and purchase various Chanel perfume products, as well as the opportunity to capture lasting memories with a colorful photo zone background.

General Manager of Cosmetics & Perfume, Chung Hee Eun, from Shinsegae Duty Free expressed their excitement, stating, "Shinsegae Duty Free is proud to present Chanel House and this extraordinary mega beauty destination at Incheon Airport, just in time for the Christmas and year-end holiday season. We aim to provide both domestic and international travelers with a special and memorable moment when they visit CHANEL WONDERLAND."

For further information about "CHANEL WONDERLAND" and its holiday offerings, please visit Shinsegae Duty Free at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 from November 15, 2023.

SOURCE Shinsegae Duty Free