Shinsegae Duty Free Unveils Groundbreaking Music Collaboration with TWS, Most Anticipated K-Pop group in 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinsegae Duty Free is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking music project, "Play with us," in partnership with the 'K-Pop Super Rookie', TWS. This collaboration is poised to redefine the travel retail experience by seamlessly blending the worlds of music and duty-free shopping.

TWS is a six-member boy group introduced by PLEDIS Entertainment (https://www.pledis.co.kr/en/) under HYBE for the first time in nine years since its creation of SEVENTEEN in 2015.

TWS group name is an abbreviation of 'TWENTY FOUR SEVENTEEN WITH US', symbolizing their unwavering commitment to being with their listeners around the clock. With solid performance skills, visuals and excellent music sense, the group released their first mini album Sparkling Blue as soon as they debuted in January, selling 200,000 on the day of its debut and topping the album chart in Korea.

Shinsegae Duty Free decided to work together on the project after being inspired by the message that TWS will become a precious friend who makes the daily life of their listeners special through music.

Through the 'Play with us' project, TWS will introduce 'Excitement to meet a new world through Shinsegae Duty Free.'

It is expected to create a great synergy effect by combining the brand message that Shinsegae Duty Free is always together at the beginning and end of the trip and the message delivered by TWS.

The first collaboration project is the music video content of the title track "plot twist".

In line with the music of a refreshing bright mood unique to the hybrid pop genre, the excitement and joy of TWS members taking a step forward to the new world through Shinsegae Duty Free was reconstructed into a party space to express it in a unique and attractive way. The content will be released in a teaser-main story-interview-making-shorts format, both online and offline.

In a strategic move to adapt to evolving tourism trends, Shinsegae Duty Free has established global partnerships with airlines like Cathay and Southern Airlines, boasting a combined membership of 97 million. This collaboration extends beyond traditional boundaries, tapping into the art field.

Shinsegae Duty Free envisions this music project as a new era of collaboration, expanding beyond conventional advertisements and concerts. The company plans to enrich the travel lifestyle ecosystem through future collaborations with hotels and art initiatives.

