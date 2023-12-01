SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the year-end festivities approaching, Shinsegae Duty Free proudly announces its captivating campaign, 'Check into Shinsegae Duty Free: Magical Holiday.'

Renowned for its spectacular Christmas façade, Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong has emerged as a must-visit destination in December. This year, the exterior media façade, using a record-breaking 3.75 million LED chips, presents the grandest display ever witnessed.

Shinsegae Duty Free Launches 'Check into Shinsegae Duty Free Magical Holiday' Campaign

Transforming the entire exterior wall into a colossal 63x18m screen, visitors immerse themselves in an enhanced, vibrant experience teeming with depth and vitality. As the crimson curtains part and majestic doors open, patrons are transported into a Christmas wonderland guided by golden deer. Accompanied by cheerful carols, spectators' journey through an imaginative realm featuring toy soldiers, Rudolph, teddy bears, a gift-laden train journeying through the night sky, and an ice rink encircled by Christmas trees, ensuring an uninterrupted enchantment.

The soundtrack, an orchestration of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 and Christmas carols, is a collaborative masterpiece between Shinsegae and domestic composers, tailor-made for this mesmerizing visual spectacle. Particularly in the latter part of the video, a grand piano stage emerges, enriching the ambiance with classical piano melodies.

The Christmas Media Facade can be experienced virtually on the esteemed platforms of Shinsegae, ensuring that audiences worldwide can revel in the magic and charm of the holiday season.

*Shinsegae Duty Free (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0Gj79Shefk)

Shinsegae Department Store (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56tYIBRUReY)

'Check into Shinsegae Duty Free represents Shinsegae Duty Free's brand campaign offering travel information, engaging customer-centric content, and seasonal themed events. This season's campaign boasts diverse discounts and content in celebration of the peak holiday travel period.

Exclusive benefits await those using Alipay+ or UnionPay cards for payments. At Shinsegae Duty Free Myeongdong, Incheon Airport, and Busan stores, customers receive a 50 RMB discount for a 1000 RMB Alipay+ transaction, while UnionPay cardholders can earn up to KRW 200,000 Duty Free Points.

Moreover, additional benefits of up to KRW 70,000 are offered on luxury fashion and fashion brand purchases. For a 600-dollar purchase, customers receive KRW 10,000 in duty-free points, with additional points of 30,000, 50,000, and KRW 70,000 for purchases exceeding 1500, 3000, and 5000 dollars respectively.

The online mall (www.ssgdfs.com/cn) features about 200 participating brands offering up to 80% discounts during this massive event. From Esteé Lauder to Swarovski and more, a diverse range of popular brands across fashion, beauty, liquor, and other categories are showcased.

Additionally, a roulette event promises chances to win up to KRW 5,000 Duty Free Points every day.

