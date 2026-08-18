Shopee and FEATR Showcase How Filipino Entrepreneurs Grow Local Businesses Online

Shopee Kultura+ presents Grit Expectations, a docuseries by FEATR, following 3 Filipino entrepreneurs using e-commerce to bring locally made products to more customers nationwide.

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to starting a business, there's often a tendency to look outward for the next big idea. But sometimes, the bigger opportunity lies closer to home, in the products, traditions, and communities that are already part of Filipino life.

The founders and teams behind FilDogScarf, Organic Options, and Cacao Culture are featured in Grit Expectations, a docuseries by FEATR presented by Shopee Kultura+, spotlighting Filipino MSMEs turning Filipino craftsmanship into meaningful livelihoods.

That idea is at the heart of Grit Expectations, a docuseries presented by Shopee Kultura+ and produced by FEATR, which follows the stories of three Filipino entrepreneurs: Cacao Culture, Organic Options, and FilDogScarf, who have each built a business around something distinctly local. The series explores how e-commerce is helping homegrown businesses expand their reach nationwide while staying rooted in the communities and traditions that shaped them.

Building a Future for Philippine Chocolate

For Cacao Culture founders Shiela and Ken Reyes-Lao, it all started with a move from Manila to Davao. There, they discovered the richness of Philippine cacao and the communities behind it. Instead of building another chocolate brand, the couple set out to help more Filipinos discover and appreciate local cacao. Over time, Cacao Culture evolved into a platform supporting more than 20 local chocolate brands, helping shine a spotlight on Philippine cacao and the people behind it, and the country's growing chocolate industry.

Bringing Healthier Food to More Filipinos

That same belief in building something bigger than the business itself can also be found at Organic Options. For more than 25 years, founders Mike and Malou Melendres have worked alongside over 300 smallholder farmers while finding new ways to make safe food more accessible. From organic produce to healthier rice innovations, their work continues to support farming communities while making everyday staples better for Filipino consumers. By bringing its products to Shopee, Organic Options has also been able to reach more consumers across the country, making healthier food more accessible to Filipinos.

As Malou shares, "It's creating an impact on the rice industry... continuing our goal of producing clean, safe, and healthy food."

Giving Filipino Craftsmanship New Life

For FilDogScarf founder Anilene Atanacio, the inspiration was personal: a family tradition of Filipiniana craftsmanship passed down through generations. She found a new way to carry that tradition forward by creating handmade apparel for pets. With her last 2,500 pesos, she started the business and ran the entire operation solo on Shopee. "I wanted to continue our family tradition, but in a way that felt new and truly mine," she says. By giving traditional craftsmanship an unexpected new audience, Atanacio shows that heritage can continue to evolve without losing what makes it special.

Although their paths were different, they all eventually faced the same challenge: how to bring something made for their community to more people? Through Shopee, they were able to reach customers well beyond their hometowns and across the country, while staying true to what made them unique.

These stories show that meaningful ideas don't always begin with something entirely new. In a country rich in local products, traditions, and industries, some of the best opportunities may already be around us. With the right platform, those ideas can reach far beyond the communities where they first began.

Discover the full stories behind Cacao Culture, Organic Options, and FilDogScarf in Shopee Kultura+ presents Grit Expectations, now streaming on FEATR's YouTube channel.

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Shopee is the largest e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and is a leading e-commerce platform in Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.

SOURCE Shopee