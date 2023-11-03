Singapore-Based RWA Exchange, DigiFT, Partners with OKLink to Announce a Strategic Partnership to Empower the Accessibility of Regulatory-Compliant RWA On-Chain

OKLink is also set to provide DigiFT with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions through the partnership

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiFT , the leading regulatory-compliant real-world asset ("RWA") exchange, and OKLink , a global provider of Web3 on-chain data and compliance solutions, today announced strategic partnership to empower the accessibility of regulatory-compliant RWA on-chain . The two-fold partnership will see DigiFT offering OKLink Trust's clients the option to subscribe to DigiFT's issued regulatory-compliant RWA tokens via the OKLink Trust platform and at the same time, OKLink is set to provide its OnChain AML solution to enhance security of DigiFT's on-chain data and on-chain Anti-Money Laundering (AML) controls.

Known for its commitment to bringing safe and reliable RWA assets on-chain, DigiFT has successfully issued several distinctive regulatory-compliant products to-date, including Ethereum Staking Token, US Treasury Token, Perpetual Bond Referenced Token, and Corporate Note Security Token.

As part of the partnership, eligible clients on the OKLink Trust platform can subscribe to regulatory-compliant RWA issued by DigiFT, like DigiFT's U.S. Treasury Token ("DUST"), the first fully regulatory-compliant U.S. Treasury token issued on a public blockchain. Backed by a single U.S. Treasury note with a specific maturity date, DUST offers accredited and institutional investors an on-chain channel to invest in U.S. Treasuries, with the physical U.S. Treasuries custodised with a licensed broker-custodian in Singapore.

Additionally, the partnership also marks a significant milestone for OKLink's expansion in Singapore. OKLink's RegTech solution, Onchain AML, consists of two features — Know your Transaction (KYT) and Know Your Address (KYA). KYT leverages OKLink's extensive database to establish connections between on-chain addresses and real-world entities, helping to monitor risky transactions and identify malicious addresses, triggering alerts to meet the compliance and risk management requirements of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). KYA, on the other hand, identifies, analyzes, assesses, and categorizes the risk types associated with on-chain addresses, assisting regulatory bodies in digital asset investigations and aiding businesses in preliminary risk assessment, thereby enhancing transparency in digital asset transactions. With the integration of Onchain AML, DigiFT is able to surveil high-risk transactions and suspicious addresses at scale, preventing the occurrence of illicit on-chain activities.

"The partnership with OKLink is one of significance for us as it showcases our commitment to enhance our anti-money laundering controls in line with the highest standards of regulatory compliance. The widespread adoption of digital assets is contingent on trust, and that can only be achieved if robust frameworks are in place to provide customers with the highest possible level of security," said Henry Zhang, Founder & CEO of DigiFT. "As a regulatory-compliant RWA exchange, we are laser-focused on ensuring that our platform has all the necessary tools and capabilities to safeguard our customers' assets. At the same time, we're also using this opportunity to give customers of OKLink Trust access to regulatory-compliant tokenized real-world assets through the OKLink platform."

Mr. Jeffrey Ren, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of OKG Technology Holdings Limited, stated, "We are delighted to have partnered with DigiFT, which demonstrates our commitment to serving the compliant digital asset industry. Singapore is a vital market for OKLink, and this collaboration signifies a significant step in this dynamic market, laying a solid foundation for our future business expansion. We look forward to working closely with DigiFT to enhance public confidence in the entire digital asset industry and drive positive developments within the sector."

About DigiFT

DigiFT is the first and only regulatory-compliant exchange for on-chain real-world assets enrolled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) FinTech Regulatory Sandbox.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, DigiFT provides regulatory-compliant services for primary market origination and distribution as well as secondary market trading of asset-backed tokens. The assets backing these tokens include digital assets and real-world assets like bonds, equities, and units in collective investment schemes. DigiFT's exchange provides liquidity through various channels, including the Automatic Market Maker (AMM) trading mechanism.

DigiFT's founding team is a globally diverse group of executives with prior experience in the finance and fintech sectors at companies such as Citi, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley. They also possess extensive knowledge of blockchain technology and a track record of successfully developing digital asset exchanges and products in the past.

About OKG Tech and OKLink

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1499. HK) is a listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. As a subsidiary of OKG Group, the Company is committed to building a globally leading blockchain technology enterprise that connects a brighter future through technology.

By focusing on the development of applications based on blockchain, big data, and AI, the Group's Web 3 comprehensive data analysis platform, OKLink, currently offers a range of products, which includes blockchain explorer ("Explorer"), on-chain anti-money laundering solution ("Onchain AML"), all-in-one investigative and traceability platform ("Chaintelligence") for regulators, and robust OpenAPI service to support the positive development of the industry.

In addition, the Group also provides virtual asset trust and custody services and operates proprietary trading in the virtual assets. In Hong Kong, the Group is registered as a trust company with a trust or company service provider (TCSP) license and holds a money lender license.

