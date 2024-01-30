OKG (1499.HK) Announces Title Sponsorship of HKDAS InnoFront 2024

Chairman Ren Yunan Appointed Industry Advisor and Final Judge

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong blockchain technology-listed company OKG Technology Holdings Limited ("OKG", 1499.HK) announced today that it has become the title sponsor of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Society's (HKDAS) annual pitch competition, InnoFront 2024. Mr. Ren Yunan, the company's Chairman will serve as a final judge and mentor for the competition. In addition, he will serve as an industry advisor to the HKDAS, encouraging and guiding young individuals in technological innovation.

InnoFront 2024, organized by the Hong Kong Digital Asset Society, has received substantial support from various government agencies and universities, including Hong Kong Cyberport, Invest Hong Kong, the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The competition's themes revolve around AI (Artificial Intelligence), Blockchain, and Cybersecurity, attracting around 50 teams from more than 10 universities, with the number of participating teams continuing to grow.

As a blockchain technology company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, OKG bears the social responsibility of driving industry development and nurturing talent. Mr. Ren expressed, "Supporting youth in technical development and technological innovation has always been OKG's social responsibility as a blockchain enterprise. The InnoFront pitch competition, through close collaboration with universities and government departments, provides a platform for project showcase and incubation for youth in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and even globally. We hope to discover more outstanding innovative youth and provide guidance and assistance in business models and technological innovation, collectively propelling Hong Kong into a crucial hub for blockchain technology innovation."

The development of the blockchain industry relies on the innovation of underlying infrastructure. The cutting-edge technologies involved in InnoFront, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity, fall within OKG's business scope. As a leading enterprise in the Hong Kong blockchain industry, OKG will explain practical business application scenarios to participants and offer support to projects with growth potential.

About OKG Technology Holdings Limited

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1499.HK) is a listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. As a subsidiary of OKG Group, our commitment is geared towards establishing a globally leading blockchain technology enterprise, fostering a brighter future through technological innovation.

With a strategic focus on developing applications rooted in blockchain, big data, and AI, the Group's Web 3 comprehensive data analysis platform, OKLink, currently provides a rich array of solutions, which include blockchain explorer ("Explorer"), on-chain anti-money laundering solution ("Onchain AML"), all-in-one investigative and traceability platform ("Chaintelligence") for regulators. With a robust and extensive OpenAPI service, we contribute to the positive development of the industry.

In addition, the Group also provides virtual asset trust and custody services and operates proprietary trading in the virtual assets. In Hong Kong, the Group is registered as a trust company with a trust or company service provider (TCSP) license and holds a money lender license.

