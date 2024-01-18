Singapore's Premier One-Stop Marketplace for Gifts, Print and Packaging, and Workplace Solutions to return in March 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair, PrintPack+Sign and Office Expo Asia will return in a physical tradeshow format for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading sourcing events in their respective fields, the three tradeshows are co-located to offer corporate buyers and attendees a comprehensive shopping experience for business and workplace solutions. Organised by Constellar, the one-stop marketplace will open from 20 to 22 March 2024 (Wednesday to Friday, 10am – 6pm) at Sands Expo & Convention Centre Halls B & C.

Entering its 22nd edition, the Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair (SGP) brings together the dynamic gifts industry to offer a wide array of bespoke, eco-friendly and innovative gifting concepts. The fair will spotlight trending lifestyle products with customisable options that can help businesses strengthen brand identities and better communicate brand personalities.

With environmental sustainability becoming a key operating value for businesses globally, the 7th edition of PrintPack+Sign (PPS) will showcase the latest technologies, materials, and cutting-edge software systems that will pave the future of printing, packaging, signage, and labelling for Singapore and the region.

The 9th edition of Office Expo Asia (OEA) brings human-centric yet efficient and effective work environments to the forefront, focusing on wellness and productivity in the workplace. Visitors can explore diverse workspaces and sustainable work practices, as well as discover innovative approaches to enhance the employee experience.

Building on the success of previous editions, which saw participation from over 150 exhibiting brands spanning 28 countries, the highly anticipated return of the Singapore Gift & Premiums Fair, PrintPack+Sign, and Office Expo Asia is projected to attract over 200 exhibiting brands and revitalise the one-stop physical marketplace experience for both suppliers and buyers. More information will be shared in early March 2024.

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

