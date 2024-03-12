BuildTech Asia 2024 advances regional collaboration, professional development and knowledge to future-proof Built Sector

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildTech Asia (BTA), the leading platform for Asia Pacific's building and construction industry, returns for its 13th edition from 19 – 21 March 2023 (Tuesday to Thursday) at Singapore EXPO Hall 2. Organized by Constellar, this year's edition focuses on future-proofing the region's building and construction industries by tackling sustainability challenges and optimising productivity. BTA 2024 will deep-dive into five key aspects – Digital Solutions for the Built Industry, Innovative Materials & Finishes, Integrated Facilities Management, SMART Building & Construction, and Sustainable Construction. Participating countries and regions include Singapore, Austria, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong S.A.R, Italy, Malaysia, Norway and South Korea.

Advancing regional impact with China's Machinery & Electronics Show (CMESS) in Singapore 2024

To enable regional access to the entire building and construction value chain from Chinese to Southeast Asian companies, China's Machinery & Electronics Show in Singapore (CMESS) 2024 will be co-located with BTA 2024. With over 100 participating Chinese companies, the co-location allows the establishment of a strategic platform that showcases the latest innovations, trends, and opportunities in the region's built environment and construction sector. These include electromechanical innovations to cutting-edge building technology, materials and finishing solutions. Collectively, BTA 2024 and CMESS 2024 will feature over 150 exhibiting companies and expect to attract over 5,000 attendees over the three days.

Key conference themes @ BTA 2024: Smart Technologies, Workplace Safety and Sustainable Practices

Working together with Asia Pacific Assistive Robotics Association (APARA), The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore (STAS), Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA) and Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSH Council), BTA 2024 presents over 40 sessions across six conferences to support Built professionals in advancing professional development and knowledge in AI & robotics integration, safe MEWP (mobile elevating work platforms) practices and enhancements, sustainable applications for the industry & Green Mark Certification. Attendees can look forward to insightful sessions and earn CPD (Continuing Professional Development) and other professional accreditation points. These sessions include:

Day 1: Built Environment Transformation Forum Keynote session by Building and Construction Authority (BCA)'s Deputy CEO Mr Tan Chee Kiat , focusing on the impact and driving force of collaboration in achieving construction excellence and synergy across the construction value chain; "Realising the Future: How AI and Connected Technologies are Transforming Construction for Enhanced Productivity, Safety and Sustainability" by Laurence Liew , Director, AI Singapore ; A panel discussion on "The Role of BIM (Building Information Modelling) in Building Resilient Construction and Collaboration" by panellists Ir. Andi Sanjaya Tjong , (Singapore Chapter), Persatuan Insinyur Indonesia (PII); Ir Budi Utomo, President and Founder, Lean Construction Institute, Indonesia ; Ms Renee Jain , Digital Engineering Lead, Lendlease; and moderated by Ms Siti Norman Director (Digital), Turner & Townsend.



Day 2, AM: AIBotics @ Built Environment Keynote sessions "New Developments on Adopting Technologies in the Built Environment'' by Dr Ishkandar Baharin, Vice-President, Global Robot Clusters, Chairman of Tech Capital, Malaysia ; "Buildings as Carbon Sinks" by Mr Petri Laakso , CEO, Soletair Power Oy, Finland ; and "The Future of Build Environment - a Technology Perspective" by Mr Oliver Tian , Vice-President, Global Robot Clusters, Singapore.



Day 2, PM: IPAF MEWP Safety Symposium "Managing Safe Use of Machinery and Eliminating Downtime" by Mr Bernard Tan, DB Director - Asia , Trackunit; "Tech Talks - MEWP Safety Enhancements" by Ms Sharon Foong , General Manager, SEA, Terex Singapore; Mr Julien Micheli , APAC Product Marketing Manager, Haulotte; Ms Jasling Ong , CEO, APC Technologies; and Mr Jinlong Lee , MEWP Business Director of APAC, LGMG.



Day 3, AM: Riding the ESG Wave in the Built Industry Opening keynote on "Building a Greener Future, Digitally and Definitively" by Mr Lee Ang Seng, President, Singapore Green Building Council; Panel discussion on "An Application Perspective on Sustainability in the Built Industry" with Ms Ternasser Chwee, Director, Head of Sustainability & Business Advisory, AIS; Mr Kheng Hwa Cheong, Head of Sales and Innovation, C&W Services; Mr Darren Teoh, Vice President, Group Sustainability, CapitaLand Investment; and Mr Andrew Nicholson, Executive Director, Real Assets, Asset Management Asia, PAG;



Day 3, PM: SIFMA Sustainability Boot Camp – Towards a Net Zero Nation Sessions to check out include BCA's latest updates to Green Mark 2021; sharing by Guocoland on their journey to Green Mark Platinum and topics related to energy efficiency in Green Mark 2021 by L-QuBE Pte Ltd.



The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) will also be presenting the 2024 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) alongside CMESS. Seminar discussion themes include green energy and digitalisation, international industry-education integration, corporate governance and compliance practices, as well as industrial investment and cooperation.

New experiential zones to highlight innovations in workplace safety

The exhibition floor will also showcase BTA's collaboration with IPAF and WSH Council on innovations and technologies for workplace safety. At the WSH Technology Experience Zone, attendees can take on safety supervisor roles and test their abilities to identify safety hazards commonly found in construction sites. They can operate portable cameras and video analytics to detect safety hazards in real time, conduct smart inspection with 360 cameras to facilitate project progress tracking and identify safety hazards not detected in the initial capture of the worksite, and complete electronic Permit-to-Work applications that provide a consolidated view of ongoing high-risk work activities on site and facilitate the identification of conflicting works.

Over at the IPAF Safety Zone, attendees can participate in cutting-edge machine demonstrations by industry leaders such as Galmon Singapore, LGMG, and Modern Singapore to gain firsthand insights into their advanced functionalities, balancing safety and efficiency. They can also engage in interactive games to win exciting prizes, as well as connect and network with key industry stakeholders to explore future collaborations.

BTA 2024 spotlights innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance productivity

New launches to check out at BTA 2024 include:

The Ampd Enertainer by AMPD Energy Singapore Pte Ltd , an advanced energy storage system which provides diesel-free power for the next generation of construction projects;

by , an advanced energy storage system which provides diesel-free power for the next generation of construction projects; The MAX Series line of handheld industrial 3D scanners by Creaform x Flow Way that offer a 3D scanning area of approximately 1 x 1 m and was developed to acquire accurate 3D measurements of any large and complex surfaces;

line of handheld industrial 3D scanners by that offer a 3D scanning area of approximately 1 x and was developed to acquire accurate 3D measurements of any large and complex surfaces; The collaborative trade platform Doxa Connex by Doxa Holdings International Pte Ltd that provides better visibility, governance and compliance while connecting buyers, suppliers and financiers in the construction sector;

by that provides better visibility, governance and compliance while connecting buyers, suppliers and financiers in the construction sector; The latest range of hydraulic equipment and compressors by Dynaset OY that convert hydraulic power of mobile machinery, vehicles, and vessels into high quality electricity and compressed air for construction site use;

that convert hydraulic power of mobile machinery, vehicles, and vessels into high quality electricity and compressed air for construction site use; The Infinity Cube , a reliable Battery Energy Storage System that offers flexibility to various sources like power grids, generators and renewable solar energy;

, a reliable Battery Energy Storage System that offers flexibility to various sources like power grids, generators and renewable solar energy; Advanced AI solutions by BIMAGE Consulting that transform construction processes, enhance efficiency, optimise workflows, and improve decision-making through seamless AI integration; and

that transform construction processes, enhance efficiency, optimise workflows, and improve decision-making through seamless AI integration; and The APU3050e reversible vibratory plate, an emission-free drive system designed with the lowest overall height, making it ideal for compaction in trenches and other confined spaces by Wacker Neuson Singapore Pte Ltd.

BTA 2024 will also feature a Singapore Pavilion that will showcase innovative solutions, latest equipment and sustainable, environmentally friendly materials from over 20 Singapore companies. Co-organised with STAS, companies at the Singapore Pavilion include Antbuildz Pte Ltd, AMPD Energy Singapore Pte Ltd, Bimage Consulting Pte Ltd, ConcreteAI Pte Ltd, Lingjack Digital Pte Ltd, PCSS Consultancy Pte Ltd, PDS International Pte Ltd and Planradar Singapore Pte Ltd.

BTA and CMESS 2024 will be at Singapore EXPO Hall 2 and 3 from 19 to 21 March 2024.

Register here to visit

Find out who's exhibiting: BTA | CMESS

More on BTA's conferences here

About BuildTech Asia

BuildTech Asia is the Asia Pacific premier platform for the built environment sector which showcases the latest smart solutions and productive technologies across the entire building life-cycle. With international and regional brands showcasing the most comprehensive exhibiting profile such as onsite construction machinery & equipment, building materials & solutions, architectural & quality finishes, productive technologies, facilities management, and infrastructure solutions to help accelerate the built environment sector to build faster and smarter. The annual event provides a gateway into Asia to network with a wide range of practitioners, technology experts, industry players, developers, agents, and distributors in the building and construction industry.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar