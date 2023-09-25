SJM Proudly Presents World-class Tourism Offerings in Southeast Asia

Industry professionals gained a deeper understanding of the offerings of SJM and STDM during the seminar, from exceptional accommodations and acclaimed dining to a diverse array of leisure activities. A lucky draw was also held where winners were given free accommodations.

SJM's integrated resort Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau ("Grand Lisboa Palace"), conveniently located in Cotai of Macau, features three luxurious hotel towers: the five-star Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the world's one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU and Asia's first Palazzo Versace Macau. The resort also features two outstanding restaurants opened in partnership with MICHELIN-starred chefs: Mesa by José Avillez at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, in collaboration with Portugal's first two-MICHELIN-starred Portuguese chef José Avillez, highlights the city's East-meets-West gastronomic culture; Don Alfonso 1890 at Palazzo Versace Macau, inspired by award-winning Chef Alfonso Iaccarino, showcases the rich culinary heritage of Sorrento while honouring Italian family traditions.

SJM's 5-star Grand Lisboa Hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, is the only hotel in Macau boasting a total of 3 MICHELIN-starred restaurants, including the three-MICHELIN-starred French restaurant Robuchon au Dôme and the Chinese restaurant The 8, as well as the one-MICHELIN-starred The Kitchen, renowned for its premium steaks and seafood. Alongside Asia's largest wine collection, SJM warmly welcomes gourmets and connoisseurs worldwide. Additionally, Jai Alai Hotel, conveniently connected to the Macau Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, also offers a variety of multicultural delicacies and is easily accessible to tourist attractions in Macau.

SJM's parent company STDM possesses a collection of renowned hotels with rich histories. Among them are the iconic Hotel Lisboa, the first five-star hotel established in Macau, the well-located Hotel Sintra Macau, within walking distance of several UNESCO World Heritage sites, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, well established in the heart of Macau, offers a window into the city's culturally rich heritage with art and culture as the upscale urban and lifestyle resort; and Grand Coloane Resort, situated along the picturesque Hac Sa Beach and overlooking the natural beauty of the South China Sea, proudly stands as the only true beach resort property in Macau. Each hotel boasts its own distinctive positioning, ensuring a flow of delightful surprises for guests throughout their travel journey.

Further to an array of excellent accommodation options, SJM is introducing the "Golden Autumn Package" flash sale, available for one week only and exclusively for Indonesian passport holders, offering special rates for them to book a two-night stay at either Grand Lisboa Palace Macau or THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU between 25 September 2023 and 31 March 2024. The offer includes daily buffet breakfast for two at The Grand Buffet, shuttle bus service, access to Jardim Secreto, as well as the use of the gym and swimming pools, allowing guests to experience the resort's Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hospitality amenities. Guests can also choose to enhance their unrivalled experience by indulging in SJM's gastronomic journey with an additional MOP500 F&B voucher.

To demonstrate Macau's diverse vibrancy and cultural depth, SJM organises various cultural and artistic events. Starting from 30 July to 15 October, the immersive "Virtually Versailles" exhibition at Grand Lisboa Palace presents scenes of the Palace of Versailles from the 17th century to the present with advanced virtual technology. From 21 September to 10 November, in celebration of National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival, the "MOONLIGHT SPLENDOUR – SJM Lantern Festival" displays large-scale lantern installations, inviting guests to discover the profound cultural significance the lanterns encapsulate. From 25 September to 12 November, SJM will hold the "Miffy Creative Show", a creative exhibit that includes a series of Miffy-themed games for children and parents to enjoy the charm of the international beloved character.

An ardent supporter of sports events in Macau, SJM is the title sponsor of the SJM Macao Open, one of the most prestigious golf tournaments on the Asian Tour, from 12 to 15 October, and the 2023 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) in early December. In addition, SJM is a main sponsor of the Macau Grand Prix which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Sports enthusiasts are highly recommended to participate in these exciting sporting events.

In the future, SJM will continue to promote the rich and diverse charm of "tourism +", actively attracting international tourists to explore and further consolidate Macau's position as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

For more information and the latest updates about SJM, please visit sjmresorts.com.

SOURCE SJM Resorts, S.A.